Fox Nation takes you back a decade to 2011, the year marked by Charlie Sheen's long-anticipated antics, Rebecca Black's unanticipated "Friday," and Bin Laden's bitter end. But for tech fanatics who liked talking more than texting, there was no greater advent than Siri.

In 2011 Apple, Inc. unveiled the iPhone 4s, which included the then-new and revolutionary voice assistance feature --- and Apple users' now decade-long sidekick.

Sold to Apple for a modest $200 million, Siri - a virtual assistant which utilizes natural-language user interface - began as a military project. "It was supposed to help military commanders manage data," said Fox News contributor Tom Shillue.

"Siri was supposed to bring the promise of A.I. technology to everyone," the comedian continued, before rattling off a list of Siri's frequently-received requests --- such as finding the nearest bathroom, how to make blueberry pancakes, or how to spell challenging words like 'coconut.'

Siri's initial release was reportedly met with mixed reviews --- but as the years and iterations of iPhones passed, with features added and enhanced along the way, most have considered Siri a success. In fact, it's all in the name! It's reported the name 'Siri' means "beautiful woman who leads you to victory" in Norweigan --- which Siri may not actually speak.

While 2011 saw the birth of Siri, it also marked the passing of the young virtual assistant's 'father' of sorts, Steve Jobs. The co-founder and former CEO of Apple, Inc. passed away at just 56 years old on October 5th, 2011 from issues related to his battle with pancreatic cancer --- just one day after Siri's debut.

Siri was reportedly the last closed-door demo the innovator saw before his death.

"When he asked Siri what its gender was, Siri answered, 'I have not been assigned a gender,'" said Shillue. "Now, I say Siri is obviously a woman - I don't know any guy that can remember all this stuff," he quipped.



Today, Siri is supported on all Apple devices, and her legacy has arguably outlived Rebecca Black's.

To learn more about Siri's start as the communication companion - and what else made history in 2011 - watch ‘Who Can Forget?’ on Fox Nation.

