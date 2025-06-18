White men are ‘walking around on eggshells at work’, afraid to speak freely: Survey

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A lot of white men are "walking around on eggshells at work" and afraid to speak freely, according to a new poll.

Almost two in three 18-to-29-year-old White men are too afraid to voice their opinions at work for fear of being fired, according to a poll by J.L. Partners for Tim Samuels’ new 5-part YouTube and podcast series, " White Men Can’t Work !"

"Millions of guys facing discrimination or hostility, walking around on eggshells too anxious or scared to speak out," Samuels said in the recent trailer for his podcast .

DEI IS DEAD. HERE'S WHAT SHOULD COME NEXT

"What would be a smarter way to genuinely address prejudice by alienating men from the get-go by choosing radicalism over pragmatism, DEI truly turned itself into an irresistible piñata for President Trump," he added.

On Jan. 21, Trump signed an executive order removing federal funding from educational institutions that have DEI policies.

According to the poll, 43% of White men , spanning all age groups, say they are self-censoring their speech at work, and an additional 25 million men claim they’ve not been given jobs or promotions because of being White men.

In the second episode of "White Men Can't Work!" Samuels spoke to University of Chicago professor Dorian Abbot, who said that White men were targeted at his university.

"We had a dean that said we could only hire someone, a professor, if it wasn't a White or Asian man," Abbot said. "Yeah, I didn't realize that at the time, but it's all happening, like, you know, behind the scenes kind of business. And so I was like, this doesn't seem right."

WHITE HOUSE VOWS TO IMPLEMENT 'SYSTEM OF MERIT' IN US, DISMANTLE DEI 'STRANGULATION'

He said that he tried to make YouTube videos for his administration explaining his stance on diversity, but faced pushback.

The University of Chicago told Fox News Digital, "In keeping with its long-standing traditions and policies, the University of Chicago considers students, employees, applicants for admission or employment, and those seeking access to University programs on the basis of individual merit."

The University added that it "does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or expression, national or ethnic origin, shared ancestry, age, status as an individual with a disability, protected military or veteran status, genetic information, or other protected classes under the law."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP