White House's Karine Jean-Pierre poses for Vogue photos in gushing profile: 'Disarm with a smile'

Vogue Magazine published a glowing profile of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday that included her posing in designer dresses and highlighting her early life and career, her press strategies and how she deals with criticism.

Photographed in several spots including outside the White House and in her office in Gabriela Hearst and Victor Glemaud dresses, Jean-Pierre was hailed as a history-making truth-teller.

"That quality of directness—blunt, with a touch of compassion—is Jean-Pierre’s currency at the briefing podium," Vogue wrote.

The magaine published a similarly friendly 2021 profile on President Biden's first press secretary, Jen Psaki. Psaki's presence in the briefing room evoked a "collective swoon" following the press' testy relationship with the Trump administration, Vogue's Lizzie Widdicombe wrote at the time. Perhaps not surprisingly, the left-leaning magazine did not do profiles of Trump press secretaries Kayleigh McEnany or Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The profile of Jean-Pierre was peppered with glowing quotes from friends and fellow Democrats, including Valerie Jarrett, who said she'd "prepared her entire career for the moment she’s in right now."

"Her press conferences now are very different than they were when she started," a former teacher at Columbia told Vogue.

The profile applauded Jean-Pierre's ability to "disarm with a smile, then lay out the facts at hand."

"She meets the White House press corps almost daily—favoring bright colors and bold eye shadow when she does—and, while she’s more reserved than some of her predecessors and less likely to respond to provocation with a social media–ready retort, she has sharpened her own technique: disarm with a smile, then lay out the facts at hand," it reads.

The outlet did note some criticism of Jean-Pierre, such as her past clashes between with members of the press corps after classified documents were found in President Biden's Delaware home.

Jean-Pierre repeated talking points when pressed on the documents and either refused to comment on the investigation or pointed to the Department of Justice.

"The alternate view is that Jean-Pierre can only say as much as the White House counsel allows her to," the profile said.

"I take none of it personally," is all Jean-Pierre told Vogue, when I asked about the attacks on her credibility. "I’m representing the president, so petty is just not on the menu."

After detailing her day-to-day, Vogue's profile addressed complaints that Jean-Pierre "reads too much from her binder," but said it's "because she rehearses."

"Together with aides, Jean-Pierre takes stock of the latest economic signals, the status of the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court, and reports of extreme heat across the country—all with an eye toward fielding questions later that day. Some in the press corps have complained that Jean-Pierre reads too much from her binder—that she sounds rehearsed. That is because she rehearses. In prep, she chooses adjectives and verbs with fastidious care," the profile reads.

