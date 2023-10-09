White House slammed for 'tone-deaf' post on junk fees: 'We have Americans being held hostage by terrorists'

A White House post about concert ticket fees was blasted as tone-deaf after a music festival was attacked by Hamas and an unknown number of Americans are still being held hostage by terrorists.

President Biden confirmed in a statement on Monday that at least 11 Americans have been killed since the Hamas terror attack against Israel began on Saturday. The statement also revealed that the White House is still looking to confirm how many Americans are currently being held hostage.

Despite this ongoing crisis, the White House’s X account had not yet posted about Israel on Monday when it promoted the Junk Fee Prevention Act targeting "unfair charges" on things like hotels and online ticket sellers at 3 p.m.

"Junk fees can add up to hundreds of dollars for working families. President Biden continues to call on Congress to pass the Junk Fee Prevention Act to stop unfair charges by hotels, airlines, cable and internet companies, and online ticket sellers," the post read.

Several fellow X users attacked the post's triviality while terror is still unfolding in Israel, with some drawing the connection to the Hamas attack on a music festival that killed at least 260 with others kidnapped.

"I wonder if the innocent Israelis killed at the music festival by Hamas terrorists care about junk fees? Get a grip on your social media minions @JoeBiden," WalkUp Foundation founder Ryan Petty derided.

Author Jennifer Sey blasted the post saying, "What kind of clueless person is running social media for the White House? Who thinks this is appropriate right now? Much better to just say nothing than to post moronic tone deaf tweets about concert ticket fees."

Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt asked, "Does anyone in the White House communications department have access to a television?"

"Turn off the auto feed @WhiteHouse my goodness! So embarrassing!" FOX News contributor Katie Pavlich declared.

Some pled with the Biden administration to focus on American hostages, especially with Hamas threatening to start killing its captives.

Florida Rep. Kat Cammack implored, "We have Americans being held hostage by terrorists. Focus on that @WhiteHouse @POTUS."

"American hostages are about to start getting slaughtered on live TV by Hamas terrorists and the White House called a lid before noon and are now tweeting about extra fees for concert tickets," Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik wrote.

Ron DeSantis Rapid Response director Christina Pushaw agreed, exclaiming, "Terrorists are holding Americans hostage in Gaza right now... and your priority is concert tickets?"

Almost four hours after the junk fees post, and more than 24 hours after its last Israel-related post, the White House account posted a thread detailing the updates that President Biden had received since the attack on Saturday.

"Since the terrorist attacks in Israel began this weekend, President Biden has been receiving regular updates on the situation from his national security team. @POTUS spoke with @IsraeliPM this weekend to reaffirm the United States stands with Israel as they defend themselves," the thread began.

"The United States will continue to make sure Israel has what it needs to defend itself and its people," the thread concluded.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

