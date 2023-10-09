Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

White House slammed for 'tone-deaf' post on junk fees: 'We have Americans being held hostage by terrorists'

At least 11 Americans were reported to have been killed following the Hamas terror attack against Israel

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
John Kirby on White House lid after 9 Americans reportedly killed: Biden is working Video

John Kirby on White House lid after 9 Americans reportedly killed: Biden is working

White House coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby tells ‘The Story’ that they do not know how many hostages are missing in Israel and cannot ‘independently verify’ that Americans are among them.

A White House post about concert ticket fees was blasted as tone-deaf after a music festival was attacked by Hamas and an unknown number of Americans are still being held hostage by terrorists.

President Biden confirmed in a statement on Monday that at least 11 Americans have been killed since the Hamas terror attack against Israel began on Saturday. The statement also revealed that the White House is still looking to confirm how many Americans are currently being held hostage.

Despite this ongoing crisis, the White House’s X account had not yet posted about Israel on Monday when it promoted the Junk Fee Prevention Act targeting "unfair charges" on things like hotels and online ticket sellers at 3 p.m.

Biden speaks at White House

The White House has been criticized for posting about junk fees and hosting BBQ events as the war in Israel continues. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"Junk fees can add up to hundreds of dollars for working families. President Biden continues to call on Congress to pass the Junk Fee Prevention Act to stop unfair charges by hotels, airlines, cable and internet companies, and online ticket sellers," the post read.

PRO-PALESTINIAN ACTIVISTS IN US CHEER HAMAS TAKING HOSTAGES FROM MUSIC FESTIVAL: 'HONOR OUR MARTYRS'

Several fellow X users attacked the post's triviality while terror is still unfolding in Israel, with some drawing the connection to the Hamas attack on a music festival that killed at least 260 with others kidnapped.

"I wonder if the innocent Israelis killed at the music festival by Hamas terrorists care about junk fees? Get a grip on your social media minions @JoeBiden," WalkUp Foundation founder Ryan Petty derided.

Author Jennifer Sey blasted the post saying, "What kind of clueless person is running social media for the White House? Who thinks this is appropriate right now? Much better to just say nothing than to post moronic tone deaf tweets about concert ticket fees."

Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt asked, "Does anyone in the White House communications department have access to a television?"

"Turn off the auto feed @WhiteHouse my goodness! So embarrassing!" FOX News contributor Katie Pavlich declared. 

Some pled with the Biden administration to focus on American hostages, especially with Hamas threatening to start killing its captives.

Florida Rep. Kat Cammack implored, "We have Americans being held hostage by terrorists. Focus on that @WhiteHouse @POTUS."

"American hostages are about to start getting slaughtered on live TV by Hamas terrorists and the White House called a lid before noon and are now tweeting about extra fees for concert tickets," Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik wrote.

Ron DeSantis Rapid Response director Christina Pushaw agreed, exclaiming, "Terrorists are holding Americans hostage in Gaza right now... and your priority is concert tickets?"

WHITE HOUSE SLAMMED FOR HOSTING BBQ WITH LIVE BAND AS WAR RAGES IN ISRAEL 

Biden at meeting

In a statement, President Biden confirmed at least 11 Americans died from the Hamas attacks against Israel. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Almost four hours after the junk fees post, and more than 24 hours after its last Israel-related post, the White House account posted a thread detailing the updates that President Biden had received since the attack on Saturday.

"Since the terrorist attacks in Israel began this weekend, President Biden has been receiving regular updates on the situation from his national security team. @POTUS spoke with @IsraeliPM this weekend to reaffirm the United States stands with Israel as they defend themselves," the thread began.

"The United States will continue to make sure Israel has what it needs to defend itself and its people," the thread concluded.

Israeli soldier

Israeli army soldiers deploy in the southern city of Sderot on October 8, 2023. The death toll surged to almost 1,000 since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its massive surprise attack on Israel with a barrage of rockets and a massive ground assault, officials on both sides said on October 8. (MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.