Hogan Gidley: Trump's legal team is 'ready' to defend president in impeachment trial

White House principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said Friday that President Trump has assembled a "world-renowned" defense team to represent him in the forthcoming Senate impeachment trial.

Gidley also defended the legal team from Democratic criticism on "The Story with Martha MacCallum, saying: "They come out and attack the team, try and impugn their character, as opposed to focusing on the issue at hand, which is: Did the president do anything wrong?

"And the answer is, no," Gidley added. "And regardless of the team we put in place and this one is world-renowned, don't get me wrong, the case is pretty cut and dry."

TRUMP'S IMPEACHMENT DEFENSE TEAM: TOP LAWYERS TAPPED FOR LOOMING TRIAL

The team includes Ken Starr, the former independent counsel who led the Whitewater investigation into then-President Bill Clinton in the mid-1990s; former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi; former federal prosecutor Robert Ray; Jane Raskin, who was part of the president's legal team during former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe; and attorney Alan Dershowitz. Both Starr and Dershowitz are former Fox News contributors.

"If this turns out to be a long, drawn-out process with witnesses, we're ready. If it's some version in between where it's shorter and a couple of witnesses, we're ready, " Gidley said. "If it's absolutely dismissed, which it should be, we're ready for that as well."

Gidley described a potential scenario where Trump's personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani testified at the Senate trial as "hypothetical" and dismissed recent claims by former Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, saying it was "pretty clear" what the media was trying to do by covering Parnas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are confident the facts are on our side in this case. And you see this person going out, this individual, Mr. Parnas, as you know, out on bail for... allegedly committing federal crimes, all kinds of issues there," Gidley said. "When you go to MSNBC, CNN and The New York Times, all of whom have an audio leak, letters leak showing their whole mantra is to take down this president, it is pretty clear what you're trying to do."

"Not to mention the fact [Parnas is] looking for a reduced sentence, it seems, at this point," Gidley said.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and John Roberts contributed to this report.