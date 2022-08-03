White House denies 'public spat' with Pelosi over Taiwan visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby denies there was a "public spat" between the Biden White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her controversial visit to Taiwan, despite criticism over their handling of the visit.

Kirby joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to discuss the White House's stance on Pelosi's trip amid all-time high tensions between Washington and Beijing.

"I don't know that there was a public spat with Speaker Pelosi," Kirby told co-host Bill Hemmer. "We've been nothing but consistent here at the White House that we respect her decision to go. This is her decision that we provided her obviously support context analysis that she needed to make her decision, but I don't believe that there was a public spat."

Hemmer proceeded to press Kirby on the White House's stance on her trip, insinuating the administration tried to deter Pelosi from going at all.

NANCY PELOSI LANDS IN TAIWAN AMID CHINESE THREATS, MILITARY ACTIVITY

"But you would concede that the White House tried to talk her out of it? That was pretty obvious," Hemmer asked.

"I wouldn't concede with that," Kirby said in response. "I think we gave her context and information. We gave her an analysis of what it was going to look like, not just in this one stop with all the stops that she's making on this important trip."

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., accused the Biden White House of leaking Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan on "The Ingraham Angle" last week in an effort to deter her visit.

Despite this, Pelosi landed in Taiwan Tuesday, garnering bipartisan praise as she pledged "ironclad" support of Taiwan's democracy.

China has issued threats over her visit as it recognizes the island as part of Mainland China through the "One China" policy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chinese military is expected to hold live-fire drills around Taiwan in the coming days as Beijing heightens its military activity around the island.

"This is exactly what we would expect the Chinese to do in the wake of or even during Speaker Pelosi's trip," Kirby said. "So this is pretty much the playbook we expect, and we'll be watching to see how they develop."