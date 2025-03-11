Expand / Collapse search
White House advisor loses patience with reporter over questions about Trump's tariff strategy

Senior trade and manufacturing advisor Peter Navarro confirmed Trump reversed his 50% threatened tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Peter Navarro declares US is transitioning from Bidenomics to Trumpenomics’ Video

Peter Navarro declares US is transitioning from Bidenomics to Trumpenomics’

White House senior counselor Peter Navarro breaks down the U.S. market outlook and the Trump administration’s economic agenda on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro told a reporter Tuesday to "stop that crap" during questioning about President Donald Trump’s shifting tariff policy

Navarro spoke to the press after confirming that Trump had announced an increased tariff of 50% on Canadian steel and aluminum earlier that day. However, the tariff would not be implemented because Ontario Premier Doug Ford suspended a threatened 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S.

A video posted on X showed Navarro becoming increasingly frustrated with a reporter on the topic, leading to a back and forth between the two.

"… the president is negotiating strategically. So stop with the rhetoric. Okay? Just stop that crap," Navarro said to one reporter before trying to take another question.

Peter Navarro outside DC federal court

Trump advisor Peter Navarro called out a reporter for "crap" rhetoric on tariffs. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

TRUMP TEASES TARIFFS AGAINST MEXICO, CANADA MAY GO HIGHER IN THE FUTURE

"But he does seem to be changing his mind all the time," the reporter said.

"Stop that crap! That’s a bunch of crap," Navarro replied.

Navarro attempted to ignore the reporter, who identified himself as working for Sky News UK, until he called it a "fact" that Trump was "changing his mind every single day" on tariffs.

"It’s a negotiation, my friend," Navarro repeated as they began speaking over each other.

"Right. So he doesn’t mean it? So it’s all part of the negotiation? And it’s causing havoc to the stock markets," the reporter remarked.

"It’s not causing havoc," Navarro insisted. 

"Well, it is, they are tumbling," the reporter argued.

Peter Navarro talks to media before sentencing hearing

Navarro argued on Tuesday that Trump's back-and-forth tactics with Canada on potential tariffs were part of the "negotiation" process. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Other members of the press began shouting questions, leading to Navarro demanding they "back up" and "stop."

"I’m allowed to ask questions for folks who weren’t out here. Do you not believe that it’s causing havoc for the stock market?" the reporter could be heard asking.

"Because here’s what we can do," Navarro answered, warning all the reporters. "I can either stay here and answer your questions, and you can be civil about it. Or you can hector me like this. So stand back. Get that thing out of my face. You’ve had your chance to ask questions. I will answer some other questions."

Navarro then took a question from another reporter.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Trump still plans to enact a 25% tariff on Canada Wednesday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

The White House also confirmed on Tuesday that Trump still plans to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum products, which will go into effect for Canada and other trading partners at midnight, March 12.

Fox Business' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.