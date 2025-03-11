White House advisor loses patience with reporter over questions about Trump's tariff strategy

White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro told a reporter Tuesday to "stop that crap" during questioning about President Donald Trump’s shifting tariff policy.

Navarro spoke to the press after confirming that Trump had announced an increased tariff of 50% on Canadian steel and aluminum earlier that day. However, the tariff would not be implemented because Ontario Premier Doug Ford suspended a threatened 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S.

A video posted on X showed Navarro becoming increasingly frustrated with a reporter on the topic, leading to a back and forth between the two.

"… the president is negotiating strategically. So stop with the rhetoric. Okay? Just stop that crap," Navarro said to one reporter before trying to take another question.

TRUMP TEASES TARIFFS AGAINST MEXICO, CANADA MAY GO HIGHER IN THE FUTURE

"But he does seem to be changing his mind all the time," the reporter said.

"Stop that crap! That’s a bunch of crap," Navarro replied.

Navarro attempted to ignore the reporter, who identified himself as working for Sky News UK, until he called it a "fact" that Trump was "changing his mind every single day" on tariffs.

"It’s a negotiation, my friend," Navarro repeated as they began speaking over each other.

"Right. So he doesn’t mean it? So it’s all part of the negotiation? And it’s causing havoc to the stock markets," the reporter remarked.

"It’s not causing havoc," Navarro insisted.

"Well, it is, they are tumbling," the reporter argued.

Other members of the press began shouting questions, leading to Navarro demanding they "back up" and "stop."

"I’m allowed to ask questions for folks who weren’t out here. Do you not believe that it’s causing havoc for the stock market?" the reporter could be heard asking.

"Because here’s what we can do," Navarro answered, warning all the reporters. "I can either stay here and answer your questions, and you can be civil about it. Or you can hector me like this. So stand back. Get that thing out of my face. You’ve had your chance to ask questions. I will answer some other questions."

Navarro then took a question from another reporter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The White House also confirmed on Tuesday that Trump still plans to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum products, which will go into effect for Canada and other trading partners at midnight, March 12.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox Business' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.