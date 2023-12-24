Which presidents did 'Home Alone' mom Kate McCallister vote for? Political analysts weigh in

Kate McCallister may have spent most of her time searching for her son Kevin in the "Home Alone" films, but she must have had some time to do her civic duty and vote in presidential elections. That's according to some X users, who, this holiday weekend, tried to determine which party the movie matriarch would belong to.

McCallister, played by Catherine O'Hara, infamously lost her son not once but twice in the beloved 1990s Christmas films "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

One inspired X user posted a picture of her character with the prompt, "Who did she vote for in the last 8 elections?" The responses, which came from some prominent political analysts, were amusing and mixed.

Some assumed she'd vote Republican and would continue to do so in the 2024 election.

"Voted R in every election until 2016, then Clinton and Biden," podcast host Josh Barro guessed. "Also votes D for congress now. But she’s still a registered R — thinks Dems let Chicago go to hell and waste all her tax money in Springfield. Desperately hopes Haley is nominated so she won’t have to vote Biden again."

"Big reagan fan because that’s when she went to school for business administration, so she voted for republicans up until 2016 where she wrote in carly fiorina. She voted for biden in 2020 and now she’s a nikki haley fan," freelance writer Nick Lindquist concurred.

Others were sure she's a Democratic voter.

"This is an Obama-Youngkin voter," CNN investigative reporter Andy Kaczynski said.

"HW Bush Clinton Bush Bush Obama Romney Hillary Biden," Axios' Jake Wilkins wrote.

But some film fans joked that they'd be shocked if Mrs. McCallister ever even made it to the polls, considering her questionable skills as a mother.

"She died in prison after finally being arrested and charged and tried for horrific child neglect. So I think she probably voted for Jim Thompson and then nobody," New York Post columnist John Podhoretz said.

"She can’t even remember her kid. She is NOT turning out to vote," Politico Congress reporter Ursula Perano quipped.

The "Home Alone" movies remain solid Christmas viewing staples over thirty years later. O'Hara and her former on-screen son Macauley Culkin recently reunited as the latter received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During her introduction of the actor, O'Hara also couldn't help poking fun at her character.

"Macaulay, congratulations," she started. "You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I'm so proud of you."

Fox News' Ashley Hume and Larry Fink contributed to this report.