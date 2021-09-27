What to watch on Fox Nation this October as spooky season begins

It's officially Autumn, marking the fall of spooky season upon us.



You know what they say: cool weather means ghoul weather; as the days get chilly, so does Fox Nation with its chilling new true crime content, Halloween stories, and more available to stream this October!



From the long-awaited reboot of the hit series ‘COPS’ to a new Fox Nation original series that has you playing detective, the streaming service has some tricks and treats for crime enthusiasts of all calibers this season.



And if, like many, your favorite part about Halloween is the candy – well, Fox Nation delivers.

COPS



Whatcha gonna do? Watch Fox Nation.



The sirens are calling you! The spookiest month of the year kicks off with the highly-anticipated revival of the award-winning, long-running ‘COPS.’ Fox Nation subscribers can watch the decades-spanning hit series that follows along with patrol police on all the action.



After seeing its cancellation in 2020 amid the George Floyd protests, Fox Nation announced in September it would be acquiring the rights to a rebooted 33rd season, slated to release every Friday on the app.



‘COPS’ is the recipient of four primetime Emmy nominations . In 1993, it earned the American Television Award for Best Reality-Based Program.



Don't miss the season 33 debut - consisting of 33 episodes - on Fox Nation tonight at 6p.

Can You Solve It?



Every place has stories — especially the Jersey shore.



The oceanfront mansions, often vacant for nine months out of the year. The debaucherous nightlife, deserving of its own reality show. The locals, people who live and work there year-round while the tourist season ebbs and flows like the tide.



So when Brittney Gregory, a popular Brick, NJ 16-year-old high school student, vanished without a trace in 2004 the charming shore community was rocked — and the search for a motive led authorities on a high-stakes manhunt.



Now, Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro revisits Brittney's story and others in the new Fox Nation series, ‘Can You Solve It?’



"Together, we'll break down a real-life crime as it unfolds to see if you can crack the case," said Pirro of the series.



"Here are the rules: grab your family, put down your phone, pay attention. We'll lay out the clues and the suspects as police discovered them. And we'll give you time at the end to see if you can solve it."



Do you have what it takes to solve a murder? Using real-life evidence, clues, and interviews, join investigators on a wild ride to crack the case - and catch the killer - in Pirro's October release, ‘Can You Solve It?’

Killer Next Door

Looking for more true crime? You don't have to go very far.



This true crime anthology, in which the architect of criminal profiling for the FBI, John Douglas, decodes the worst serial killers — from the Co-ed Killer Ed Kempner to the Killer Clown, John Wayne Gacy – is available to stream this October.



The five-episode series also profiles serial killer Larry Gene Bell, House of Horrors killer Gary Heidnik, and the infamous Son of Sam, David Berkowitz.



Each episode reveals a different murderer and how law enforcement tracked them. Along the way, Douglas reveals these killers’ motivations and what led them to commit their horrific crimes.



Crimes that Changed America



There’s been no shortage of crime in recent American history. Over the past year alone we’ve witnessed a rise in homicides, despite the coronavirus pandemic banishing most Americans to isolation for no small portion of 2020. But even the most seemingly senseless crimes could leave a tremendous impact; not just on the victims’ families – many of whom embarked on tireless crusades to honor their loved ones - but on society.



For Fox Nation’s ‘Crimes That Changed America,’ Emily Compagno traveled throughout the country to investigate some of the most infamous cases over the past half-century, in an effort to discover what really happened at the crime scenes – and learn more about the new laws that were put into effect as a result.



From the infamous Caylee Anthony story to the case that birthed the formation of MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving), true crime fans with a yearning for justice can delve into the various crimes that changed America on Fox Nation this fall.



