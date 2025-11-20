Wealthy TikTok star refuses to split bills with husband citing ‘gender pay gap,’ beauty standards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With more than 4.8 million TikTok followers, Becca Bloom has earned her crown as the queen of #RichTok — and she’s not shy about enjoying the finer things in life. The influencer and entrepreneur recently went viral after explaining in a TikTok video why she doesn’t split bills with her husband, arguing that the "gender gap" makes true financial equality impossible.

The Cut reported that Bloom said she does not help pay bills with her husband and believes him covering all expenses is the "bare minimum."

The piece also noted that Bloom’s parents are tech entrepreneurs and real estate investors whose company was valued at $98.2 million in 2010.

On her TikTok page, Bloom frequently showcases her love for luxury — sharing shopping sprees at Hermès, indulging in caviar and flaunting Van Cleef & Arpels diamonds.

BILL ACKMAN’S OLD-FASHIONED DATING ADVICE GOES VIRAL BUT BACKFIRES SPECTACULARLY

In her TikTok, Bloom said that women live in a society where "equality never existed in the first place." She added, "So yes my husband pays all the bills. And yes, I think that's the bare minimum."

She continued that women earn roughly 80% of what men make for the same work, using that statistic to underscore her argument.

Bloom described equality as "balanced responsibility," emphasizing that true fairness takes into account the broader social and economic disparities between genders.

She further said that women often pay more simply to exist in the dating world, citing the cost of maintaining appearances, about $400 a month, due to beauty standards she says were "built by men."

Bloom also pointed to the safety concerns women face compared to men, explaining how many share their locations with friends or carry safety devices just to feel secure on a dinner date.

MARTHA STEWART SAYS SHE WAS ORIGINAL TRAD-WIFE BEFORE MODERN SOCIAL MEDIA TREND EMERGED

Bloom received mixed reactions in the comments.

One user replied, "I will not be lectured on equality by this billionaire. Not now, not ever."

Some other commenters appreciated the message but argued Bloom wasn't the right messenger.

Another user defended Bloom, saying, "So she can't speak on gender equality because she's a billionaire???"

"Say it louder Becca," wrote another user.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The Cut noted that while Bloom raised valid points, her message may not resonate with women who can’t afford luxury brands like Hermès and Chanel.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Bloom later defended herself in the comments of her TikTok, writing, "When someone can’t challenge the point, they challenge the existence of the person who made it."