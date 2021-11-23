Expand / Collapse search
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies sees multiple members killed in Christmas parade attack: LIVE UPDATES

At least five people are dead and dozens are injured after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin on Sunday. The suspect, Darrell E. Brooks Jr., a 39-year-old career criminal who made bail twice this year, will face multiple homicide counts.

Who are the Dancing Grannies?

This undated image from video provided by CBS 58 Milwaukee shows the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a marching, dancing holiday fixture in Wisconsin for nearly 40 years was hit by tragedy as they marched on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 during the Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wis. (CBS 58 Milwaukee via AP)

Four of the five victims who were killed after a red SUV plowed into Christmas parade marchers and spectators in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday evening were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies club. 

“Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade,” the group said in a statement Monday morning, according to the Associated Press. “Putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness."

On Monday, police released the names of the members. They were Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. A fifth person, Jane Kulich, 52, died, but she was not a member of the club. 

Formed in 1984, the Dancing Grannies performs in about 25 parades each year from Memorial Day to Christmas, according to its website. 

