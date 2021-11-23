Milwaukee Dancing Grannies sees multiple members killed in Christmas parade attack: LIVE UPDATES

Who are the Dancing Grannies?

Four of the five victims who were killed after a red SUV plowed into Christmas parade marchers and spectators in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday evening were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies club.

“Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade,” the group said in a statement Monday morning, according to the Associated Press. “Putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness."

On Monday, police released the names of the members. They were Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. A fifth person, Jane Kulich, 52, died, but she was not a member of the club.

Formed in 1984, the Dancing Grannies performs in about 25 parades each year from Memorial Day to Christmas, according to its website.

