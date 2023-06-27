Expand / Collapse search
Watters tells NYC Mayor Adams to look at Trudeau, not city pizza ovens

Adams 'rolled over' when Canada 'dropped a smoke bomb' on the Empire State, he says

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Watters: NYC mayor pulling 'ultimate betrayal' of a New York standard

Watters: NYC mayor pulling 'ultimate betrayal' of a New York standard

Jesse Watters sounds off on 'Jesse Watters Primetime' over potential wood-fired oven ban.

Fox News host Jesse Watters said New York City Mayor Eric Adams is "pulling the ultimate betrayal" when it comes to wood-fired pizza as questions are raised about emissions and what that could mean for restaurant owners on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: [N]ow Adams is pulling the ultimate betrayal. He wants to split up the beautiful marriage between pizza and coal-fire ovens: He's floating the idea of banning restaurants from using wood and coal ovens because that's what's going to save the environment. 

trudeau china

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in Ottawa, ON. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

MAYOR ERIC ADAMS: Every toxic entity that we remove from our air is adding up to the overall desire to deal with shrinking our carbon footprint.

JESSE WATTERS: IRS WHISTLEBLOWERS' TESTIMONY WAS SO EXPLOSIVE, THE LIBERAL MEDIA COULDN'T IGNORE IT

WATTERS: So the vegan mayor thinks that cooking a pizza for two minutes in a coal oven is going to destroy the planet. Wrong. Coal- and wood-burning ovens make up less than a percent of residential and commercial greenhouse gas emissions. Most of the bad gases come from factories and forest fires — yeah, I'm looking at you, Canada. 

I've got an idea. How about instead of going after mom-and-pop pizza places, you go after Trudeau, who just dropped a smoke bomb on us, and Adams just rolled over and took it. 

Pizza shop owner blasts 'ridiculous' proposal to limit coal-fired ovens Video

Now, New York already has gotten away with the gas stoves. Now they're going after the ovens? What are we supposed to do? Microwave the pizza? It's going to crush small business and it's going to crush everybody who loves good pizza. 

