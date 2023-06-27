Watters tells NYC Mayor Adams to look at Trudeau, not city pizza ovens

Fox News host Jesse Watters said New York City Mayor Eric Adams is "pulling the ultimate betrayal" when it comes to wood-fired pizza as questions are raised about emissions and what that could mean for restaurant owners on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: [N]ow Adams is pulling the ultimate betrayal. He wants to split up the beautiful marriage between pizza and coal-fire ovens: He's floating the idea of banning restaurants from using wood and coal ovens because that's what's going to save the environment.

MAYOR ERIC ADAMS: Every toxic entity that we remove from our air is adding up to the overall desire to deal with shrinking our carbon footprint.

WATTERS: So the vegan mayor thinks that cooking a pizza for two minutes in a coal oven is going to destroy the planet. Wrong. Coal- and wood-burning ovens make up less than a percent of residential and commercial greenhouse gas emissions. Most of the bad gases come from factories and forest fires — yeah, I'm looking at you, Canada.

I've got an idea. How about instead of going after mom-and-pop pizza places, you go after Trudeau, who just dropped a smoke bomb on us, and Adams just rolled over and took it.

Now, New York already has gotten away with the gas stoves. Now they're going after the ovens? What are we supposed to do? Microwave the pizza? It's going to crush small business and it's going to crush everybody who loves good pizza.