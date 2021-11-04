Watters on Steele dossier sub-source arrest: 'All arrows point to the Clinton campaign'

Fox News host Jesse Watters said Thursday that he is troubled, but not surprised, to learn more of the Clinton campaign's connection with the Russian analyst who contributed to the unverified anti-Trump dossier.

Igor Danchenko, the primary sub-source for the Steele dossier, was indicted as part of Special Counsel John Durham’s investigations into the origins of the probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Durham is charging Danchenko, a Russian citizen residing in Virginia, with five counts of making false statements to the FBI. The charges stemmed from statements Danchenko made relating to the sources he used in providing information to an investigative firm in the United Kingdom.

DURHAM CHARGES FBI SUB-SOURCE WITH FIVE COUNTS OF LYING TO FBI

Danchenko is believed to be the sub-source for former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who compiled the dossier that served as the basis for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against Trump campaign aide Carter Page. The dossier was funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign through the law firm Perkins Coie.

Danchenko's claim that he had proof of Trump's campaign collusion with Russian government officials ultimately "changed the course of U.S. politics for the next four years," Watters said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"Today, thanks to an indictment from John Durham, we know the truth," the host continued. "There was no leaked phone call…instead, according to today’s indictment, the source of much of Danchenko's information was a Democratic Party operative — and a former Hillary Clinton advisor."

"In other words," Watters said pointedly, "Hillary Clinton’s team was not just funding the Steele dossier, they were effectively writing it too. All of the arrows turn right back and point to the Clinton campaign."

Danchenko was released late Thursday with no electronic monitoring and is scheduled to appear before the court on Nov. 10.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.