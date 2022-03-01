Watters: Launcher for 'the father of all bombs' allegedly in Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters said a senior U.S. defense official confirmed evidence of several thermobaric weapon launchers in Ukraine Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Thermobaric bombs — "also known as ‘vacuum bombs,’ or ‘the father of all bombs’ — are more devastating than conventional explosives. They burn everybody and everything in its blast radius."

KHARKIV: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT UKRAINE'S SECOND-LARGEST CITY, FACING RUSSIAN ROCKET FIRE

" … Any use of the bombs on civilian areas — like what's being hinted at in Kharkiv — is considered a war crime," he continued. "This is the type of warfare that Russia is looking to inflict at this stage of the war."

"This is going to be a long, drawn-out struggle," Watters added, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin is making life "as miserable as possible for the Ukrainian people."

The people of Kyiv "are bracing for the absolute worst," gathering weapons and supplies, removing street signs and constructing roadblocks to suppress Russia's advance, he noted.

They have "fought with honor and courage," using air defense systems to take down attack helicopters and fighter jets.

"But now, Russia is increasingly targeting civilians, seeking to make this conflict as grim and as bloody as possible, as they attempt to destroy the morale of the Ukrainian people."

Outside of Ukraine, Russia is reportedly seeking to create an anti-fascist conference with China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and other countries to form what Watters dubbed "a legion of doom."

In the meantime, Putin looks to execute a "three-pronged attack" into eastern Ukraine, "with troops coming south from Belarus, north from Crimea and from the East and Kharkiv. They'll look to squeeze in on Kyiv, trying to choke the city."