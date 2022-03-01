Expand / Collapse search
Watters: Launcher for 'the father of all bombs' allegedly in Ukraine

Jesse Watters reveals the full extent of possible devastation in Kharkiv

Graham Colton
Graham Colton
Watters: Russia increasingly targeting civilians Video

Watters: Russia increasingly targeting civilians

The ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ host explains the Russian plan of attack on Ukraine in his opening monologue.

Jesse Watters said a senior U.S. defense official confirmed evidence of several thermobaric weapon launchers in Ukraine Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Thermobaric bombs — "also known as ‘vacuum bombs,’ or ‘the father of all bombs’ — are more devastating than conventional explosives. They burn everybody and everything in its blast radius."

KHARKIV: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT UKRAINE'S SECOND-LARGEST CITY, FACING RUSSIAN ROCKET FIRE

" … Any use of the bombs on civilian areas — like what's being hinted at in Kharkiv — is considered a war crime," he continued. "This is the type of warfare that Russia is looking to inflict at this stage of the war." 

"This is going to be a long, drawn-out struggle," Watters added, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin is making life "as miserable as possible for the Ukrainian people."

The people of Kyiv "are bracing for the absolute worst," gathering weapons and supplies, removing street signs and constructing roadblocks to suppress Russia's advance, he noted.

    Pro-Russian separatists, in uniforms without insignia, gather in the separatist-controlled settlement of Mykolaivka (Nikolaevka) and Bugas, in Donetsk region (DPR) of Ukraine.  (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    A sport hall ready to shelter Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland due to ongoing Russian attacks in Przemysl, Poland.  (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    Street artist Harry Greb's new anti-war work entitled Vandal, near the Colosseum.  (Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

They have "fought with honor and courage," using air defense systems to take down attack helicopters and fighter jets.

"But now, Russia is increasingly targeting civilians, seeking to make this conflict as grim and as bloody as possible, as they attempt to destroy the morale of the Ukrainian people."

Outside of Ukraine, Russia is reportedly seeking to create an anti-fascist conference with China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and other countries to form what Watters dubbed "a legion of doom."

In the meantime, Putin looks to execute a "three-pronged attack" into eastern Ukraine, "with troops coming south from Belarus, north from Crimea and from the East and Kharkiv. They'll look to squeeze in on Kyiv, trying to choke the city."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.