Jesse Watters on 'The Brian Kilmeade Show': Mainstream media 'just stopped covering' the border

Coronavirus cases are on the rise once again while the Biden administration refuses to slow down border crossings, and the media has completely ignored the story, "The Five" host Jesse Watters pointed out on "The Brian Kilmeade Show."

"The media dropped it," he said. "It was pretty hot in the spring and then they just stopped covering it. What are they covering now? Masks? They just forgot about the border."

Watters, author of the new book, "How I Saved the World," argued that the media is also more focused on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and those arrested than honing in on illegal immigrants bringing in COVID-19.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of migrants have already been released into the U.S. without a court date, Watters said, with the administration’s releasing around 40% of crossers.

"If you’re serious about the pandemic, then get serious about the border," he said. "You can’t have it both ways. You can’t say we’re going to arrest vaccinated Americans for wandering around the Capitol but not arrest unvaccinated, unmasked migrants from third-world countries."

The administration informed the press that Customs and Border Protection is taking the global health crisis "very seriously" and migrants who show symptoms of COVID-19 will be referred to local health systems for testing, isolation and treatment.

"So you have to be dying, sniffling, sneezing droplets all over the place and then you know what they're going to do," he said. "They're going to refer you to a doctor."

"And we'll pick up the tab on that and we'll pick up the tab on the hotel," Kilmeade responded.