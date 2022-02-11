Watters: Freedom Convoy shows the 'great awakening' is taking over North America

Jesse Watters said the Freedom Convoy and other grassroots conservative movements show that the "great awakening is happening all across North America" in Friday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"The establishment is scared," he said. "Moms have turned against them, Hispanics are turning against them, now blue-collar workers are turning against them. The great awakening is happening all across North America."

"The continent's best and brightest aren't walking through the halls of Washington or Ottawa," he continued. "It's like comedian George Burns once said: ‘Too bad all the people who know how to run the country are busy driving taxis and cutting hair.’"

"Or maybe, they're driving trucks."

WHEN WILL THE FREEDOM CONVOY PROTEST END?

Watters compared the left's leadership to a bad boss in the workplace, warning that "the people will revolt" if poor leadership affects everyday life.

Powerful liberals attempt to discredit the truckers' message rather than listen to them, he noted. A CNN analyst tweeted to her followers, "Slash the tires, empty gas tanks, arrest the drivers, and move the trucks[.]"

The left's fear stems from what truckers represent: "a threat to their power dynamic," which Watters dubbed "their biggest fear."

The Fox News host reported that the truckers have been entirely non-violent, unlike the Black Lives Matter rioters who totaled $2 billion in damages in summer 2020.

"Dozens of lives were lost in the chaos," he added.

"No, Joe and Kamala aren't going to bail out these freedom-loving truckers like they did for BLM. Instead, they're going to make them villains of the story. And apparently, anyone who supports them becomes the enemy, too."

"The Democrats and the media are fine letting the cartels run wild as they ship poison into the neighborhood here, killing our kids and bringing death and destruction to town. But if you drive a big rig or care about your children's education, they're coming for you."