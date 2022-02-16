Watters: Democrats realizing they were 'completely wrong about everything'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters compared Democrats to an "incredibly immature" high schooler who realizes they "were completely wrong about everything" in Wednesday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"That's what the Democratic Party is going through right now," he said. "For the last few years, they've acted like children. Pushing asinine policies that have hurt the American people. Pretending like they know best, when their foolishness was completely obvious. They supported riots and worshiped wokeness. The Squad was the Democrat Party's hood ornament."

"But now, it looks like the adults in the party are recognizing their mistakes. And when I say adults, I really mean pollsters."

'DEFUND THE POLICE' LOSES BIG IN DEMOCRATIC CITIES NATIONWIDE

"Who could have guessed that the average American doesn't want to see their representative auditioning to be a socialite on a red carpet?" Watters asked. "Or that voters didn't want to be judged for backing the blue during a crime wave?"

Democrats "need polling to tell them the obvious," he continued. "The American people support police and strong borders. So the Democrats are being advised to lie and pretend like that's been their position all along. We're not stupid. We know they've spent the last two years slandering police, calling them ‘racist,’ defunding them, bailing out their attackers, and making their jobs harder with these soft-on-crime DAs."

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The Fox News host noted that Americans are suffering "financially and physically" as a result of Democratic policies.

He took the left to task for only caring about Jan. 6, 2021. Watters said they know more about it than gas prices, border security and the American murder rate.

He dismissed the left's branding as "a prepackaged, focus group-tested message that they're using to hide their radical agenda, just until after the election."

"Then they turn back into Karl Marx," he added.

"… [T]he chickens have come home to roost" in San Francisco, where voters issued a referendum on wokeness with a recall of three school board members.

The president and vice president were among those recalled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The people of San Francisco have spoken up, and now it's time for the rest of America," Watters said. "The midterms will be here sooner than you think. We need you to stand up and make sure your voice is heard. Get involved in your local race, volunteer, do a phone-back, some canvasing, whatever it takes. Because like the saying goes: 'You can't fix stupid. You can only beat it.'"