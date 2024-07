After President Biden ended his 2024 re-election campaign, voters across the country were split on whether he should finish his term or resign immediately.

"He basically admitted that he's incapable by dropping out," Murph from Brooklyn, New York, told Fox News Digital. He added that Vice President Kamala Harris stepping in as commander in chief for the next few months would be a "good opportunity to gauge how she would be as a leader."

But one New Orleans woman visiting Washington, D.C., disagreed.

"I think Biden has done an excellent job thus far," she said. "And I think he's more than capable of governing for another six months."

Biden dropped out of the presidential race Sunday amid rising pressure from within the Democratic Party following a dismal debate performance last month against former President Trump.

In a written statement, he said he will now "focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

But Kylee from Portland, Oregon, said Biden's apparent health problems and poor debate performance merit an immediate resignation.

"I think there's been a long-term cover-up," Kylee said. "He should have stepped down a long time ago."

In Houston, David told Fox News Digital that Biden "looked like he really is cognitively impaired" at the debate.

"So I find it hard to square that with how he can serve out his term as president at the same time," David said.

Biden has endorsed Harris to succeed him as the Democratic nominee. The party must formally nominate a replacement candidate by Aug. 7.

Kristin from Portland said she's excited about having a Democratic candidate who isn't "the traditional white guy who is over 70 years old." But she also said Biden should finish out his term.

"He's the transitional president, and that's what he's doing," she said. "He's transitioning our country from one sh-- show to, hopefully, a less of a sh-- show."

Harris falls about 2% short of Trump on average across several recent polls, according to a New York Times assessment. That's slightly better than Biden's polling average, which placed him 3 percentage points behind in a matchup against Trump.

Shina in New York said a few more months of Biden is "not going to hurt us."

"Obviously, the debate made us, like as Democrats, sway our opinion and trust in him a little bit," she said. "[But] I guess there's a part of me that's trying to be optimistic and just believe that if he is well enough to know he can't run for president, maybe he will be informed enough to make the right decisions in the remaining months."

Biden said he will formally address the nation later this week about his decision to withdraw from the presidential race. He is currently recovering from COVID-19, according to the White House.

"I know that he's been having health issues with COVID, and his performance in the debate was not good, to say the least," Sarah from Brooklyn, New York, said. "But I think that there's a lot he can do in these next six months as a president that's not coming back, and he doesn't have all that weight on him to try to be reelected now."

She added, "I'm hopeful that he'll use this time to make a lot of positive changes."

