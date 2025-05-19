Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Washington restaurant owner forced to close doors after crime surge makes insurance impossible

Bistro Baffi owner cites insurance troubles and rising crime in Washington State as business faced $11,000 weekly expenses

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Washington restaurant owner who was forced to close over crime slams Democratic leadership Video

Washington restaurant owner who was forced to close over crime slams Democratic leadership

Former owner of Bistro Baffi Nirav Sheth joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss how rampant crime affected his business and how Democrats responded to rising violence in the area as he was forced to shut his doors. 

A popular Italian restaurant in Washington State has shuttered its doors for good after a series of break-ins, with its owner pointing the finger at Democratic leadership and what he described as a lack of support for small businesses.

Nirav Sheth, the former owner of Bistro Baffi, appeared on "Fox & Friends First" Monday morning to reveal what was the final straw.

"It was hard to get insurance, and I was getting pressured. The landlord [was] saying that, if I don't have business insurance, it will be a default on my lease. Unfortunately, I had to either quit, call it a bankruptcy or get out."

AMERICAN SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS FIGHT TO SURVIVE CRIPPLING DINE-AND-DASH CRIME SPREES

Nirav Sheth

Bistro Baffi owner Nirav Sheth joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss rampant crime that has driven him out of business. (Fox & Friends First)

Repeated break-ins and rising crime in the area made it difficult to maintain coverage and keep the business afloat. 

Sheth noted that a nearby Subway was robbed at gunpoint – one of several incidents that underscored the area's deteriorating safety – and, despite police briefly increasing patrols, the response from Democratic leadership amounted to "nothing."

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL RESTAURANT SHUTTING DOWN OVER CRIME, OWNER BLAMES OFFICIALS FOR 'OUT OF CONTROL' VIOLENCE

Washington crime rate

Crime percentages have risen over recent years in Washington State. (Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs)

Meanwhile, his own restaurant is still in debt, and applying for help has proven fruitless.

"The restaurant is not making it… When you have expenses of almost $11,000 a week, and you're making just $3,500, it's at the end. I had to call it quits." 

Data from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs indicates that crime has been on the rise in the Evergreen State in recent years.

Violent offenses rose 18.5%, murders rose 22.5% and robberies rose 23.4% between 2020 and 2023. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tough-on-crime DA uses lessons learned from mass shooting cases to protect public Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.