Washington Post runs op-ed predicting GOP will 'keep up the craziness' as Dems push to expand Supreme Court

An op-ed published by The Washington Post suggested that Republicans were the "crazy" party just one day before Democrats sought to shatter norms by increasing the size of the highest court in the land.

In Wednesday's piece headlined, "Republicans will keep up the craziness until they pay a real price," columnist James Holmann took former House Speaker John Boehner's characterization of the current GOP to heart.

"Boehner is correct, if not blameless, in his diagnosis of what caused the GOP to become unable to govern responsibly or effectively: The lack of meaningful consequences for political arsonists since 2008 has warped incentives for ambitious Republicans, radicalizing the party and paving the road that led to the attack against democracy itself on Jan. 6," Holmann wrote.

Holmann called out former President Donald Trump and Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley as examples of Republican "craziness" and asserted that the GOP by and large is suffering from "Stockholm Syndrome" and that the "inmates now run the asylum."

MEDIA IGNORES RBG OPPOSITION TO COURT-PACKING AFTER HYPING 'DYING WISH' TO KEEP SEAT VACANT DURING ELECTION

However, hours after Holmann's op-ed was published, The Intercept reported that Democratic lawmakers were planning to introduce legislation that would add four seats to the the Supreme Court, something that liberal justices Stephen Breyer and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg have opposed.

Meanwhile, progressive Democrats led by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., made a renewed push this week to abolish the police following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist," Tlaib tweeted on Monday. "Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence."

"I am done with those who condone government funded murder," the "Squad" member added. "No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed."