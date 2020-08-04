Washington Post bashed as 'morally bankrupt' for glowing feature on Chinese Communist Party

The Washington Post was roasted on Tuesday for publishing a glowing piece praising China’s Communist Party that was quickly compared to Beijing's propaganda.

The piece, headlined “Trump views China’s Communist Party as a threat. Young Chinese see it as a ticket to a better future,” and written by Beijing bureau chief Anna Fifield, was accused of reading like a "press release" by Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas.

“After seven decades in power, the ruling party has faced potentially existential challenges over the past year, from pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and an economic slowdown to a devastating coronavirus and, most recently, once-in-a-generation floods that have wreaked destruction across central China,” Fifield wrote. “But far from diminishing its stature at home, as some in the Trump administration appear to believe, the party’s response to some of these crises has helped solidify the support of existing and aspiring members — or at least neutralized grumbling.”

The article then claimed that Chinese people who were initially angered by the country’s response to coronavirus now realize it could have been worse, because they see how it was handled in the United States.

“In a confrontation that is no longer just economic but ideological, the Trump administration is taking aim at the Communist Party,” Fifield wrote before speaking with a Communist Party school professor who criticized Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for speaking out against China.

“This just shows that they [the U.S.] fear a stronger Communist Party and a stronger China after we showed our might in the battle against the coronavirus epidemic,” the professor told the Post.

The Post’s article went on to praise the Communist Party for several initiatives, including allegedly helping put young members on a career path.

“Party membership means better education prospects and better jobs, more politically advantageous marriages and nicer apartments," the Post reported. "For many, it is a ticket to a brighter future."

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Criticism on social media was swift, with some users referencing the Post's slogan, "Democracy Dies in Darkness."