Washington Post mocked for fawning over Biden’s stimulus package, claiming it would 'shower' Americans in cash

The Washington Post fawned over President Biden’s stimulus package with a glowing headline that read to critics like a partisan press release more than a serious news story.

The Post story, "Biden stimulus showers money on Americans, sharply cutting poverty in defining move of presidency," celebrated the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed on party lines Saturday in the Democratic-controlled Senate. When billionaire Jeff Bezos’ newspaper tweeted the headline from its verified account, it was immediately met with criticism.

"North Korea is asking you to tone it down a bit," political pundit Stephen L. Miller joked.

"Hey, check it out. Joe Biden ended poverty," podcaster Gerry Callahan joked. "The guy is amazing!"

The Post eventually altered the headline to, "Biden stimulus showers money on Americans, sharply cutting poverty and favoring individuals over businesses," but the original version is still available via internet archive database.

The widely panned phrasing about the package being a "defining move" of Biden’s presidency is now removed from the Post's website.

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many others took to Twitter to mock the Post’s headline:

