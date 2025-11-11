Washington Post editorial praises Senate Democrats who voted to end shutdown, calls failure 'inevitable'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post editorial board praised the eight Senate Democratic caucus members who broke with their party leaders to vote in favor of a House-passed continuing resolution (CR) Sunday night, arguing that "the party that takes the government hostage to advance its policy goals almost never succeeds."

Comparing the ongoing government shutdown to when conservatives shut down the government in 2013 in an unsuccessful attempt to defund Obamacare, The Post contended that Democrats have followed suit and allowed "angry activists" to influence them into doing something that they knew wouldn't end well.

"The exact same thing just happened to Democrats, and it’s ending the same way: with the same inevitable failure and predictable backlash from their own angry activists," the editorial board wrote.

SENATE VOTE TO END GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN IGNITES DEMOCRAT CIVIL WAR

As the end nears for the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, The Post editorial said that many on the left have "put on a performance of disappointment."

"Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) called the bipartisan deal to reopen the government ‘a policy and political disaster.’ Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, deemed it ‘capitulation.’ California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) described it as ‘pathetic,’" the outlet reported. "They’re mad that Democrats didn’t get an extension of all covid-era Obamacare subsidies, but the public could do without such faux outrage."

According to The Post, a perfunctory analysis of the history of government shutdowns in the U.S. shows that the party that "takes the government hostage" to advance its political aims, "almost never succeeds." The editorial board referenced Republicans' failed attempt at defunding Obamacare in 2013 and President Donald Trump's unsuccessful attempt to secure funding for the border wall in 2019 as evidence.

"That’s because even partial shutdowns eventually become too politically painful to maintain, as Democrats who watched airlines cancel thousands of flights over the past few days can attest. It’s also because, for many politicians, the theater of obstructionism is more important than policy," The Post argued.

RESURFACED OBAMA VIDEO BLASTING SHUTDOWN ‘BLACKMAIL’ NOW HAUNTS DEMOCRATS AMID NEW STANDOFF

Later in the editorial, The Post asserted that the "senators who broke ranks with the Democratic caucus on Sunday deserve credit," and that three senators in particular "deserve even more" for voting against the shutdown for longer.

"They include Dick Durbin (Illinois), Maggie Hassan (New Hampshire), Tim Kaine (Virginia), Jeanne Shaheen (New Hampshire) and Jacky Rosen (Nevada). Three senators who have been voting against the shutdown for longer deserve even more: Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada), John Fetterman (Pennsylvania) and independent Angus King (Maine), who caucuses with Democrats," the editorial board wrote. "These eight are taking heat from their party’s progressive wing so that their colleagues don’t have to. Notably, none of them are up for reelection next year."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., drew criticism from the editorial board for not voting to reopen the government and instead letting other members of the party "face the wrath of the party’s base" after voting with Republicans. The Post noted that a "deal like this could not happen without the minority leader’s tacit support."

"Yet Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-New York) voted against reopening the government. The price of being in leadership is taking tough votes, but Schumer — petrified of a 2028 primary challenge — left other members to face the wrath of the party’s base," the editorial board contended.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The Post editorial slammed "liberals who want to prolong the government shutdown" for refusing to acknowledge "the unnecessary pain they have already caused," and questioned whether another shutdown is imminent after the current deal expires at the end of this year.

"Many Democrats, especially in the House, will vote no on reopening the government while privately hoping it happens as soon as possible. But this is only a temporary patch. The deal extends current levels of government funding until Jan. 30. Will members learn their lesson? Or will this happen again in 80 days?" The Post concluded.

The House bill funds military construction, the Department of Agriculture and the legislative branch through Sept. 30, 2026, and the rest of the government through Jan. 30. The final tally for the Senate vote was 60-40, the minimum threshold for passing such a bill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Schumer's office for comment.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.