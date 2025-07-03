Expand / Collapse search
Media

Washington Post columnist torches Paramount for settling with Trump over '60 Minutes' interview

'Honest journalism requires noting that Paramount’s leaders will never, ever hear the end of this abject decision. Nor should they,' Erik Wemple asserted

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
Published
CBS News anchor John Dickerson questions whether audience can trust the news org after Paramount settles lawsuit with President Trump Video

CBS News anchor John Dickerson raised several concerns about parent company, Paramount, settling a lawsuit with President Donald Trump by paying out over $16 million.

Washington Post columnist Erik Wemple sharply criticized Paramount on Wednesday for settling with President Donald Trump for $16 million earlier this week over edits made to a CBS News "60 Minutes" interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris last October.

Wemple argued that Paramount's settlement sets a dangerous precedent for journalistic integrity and press freedom after capitulating to the president in hopes of protecting its merger with Skydance Media.

The media partnership is subject to the approval of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which is currently overseen by Trump-appointed commissioners.

CBS STAFFERS REVOLT OVER PARAMOUNT'S 'SHAMEFUL' TRUMP SETTLEMENT, 'BETRAYAL' TO THE NETWORK'S JOURNALISTS

Washington Post building

The Washington Post columnist argued that Paramount not only betrayed "60 Minutes" by settling with President Trump, but the American people for setting a dangerous precedent within the media. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Wemple contended that the media giant settled with Trump because it believed the case "could thwart merger approval."

"Honest journalism requires noting that Paramount’s leaders will never, ever hear the end of this abject decision. Nor should they," he asserted.

The columnist claimed that Paramount's settlement "withers" the First Amendment after it "caved prematurely and completely" to Trump's lawsuit, unlike its subsidiary, CBS News, which cited First Amendment protections in their court filing.

Wemple insisted that media organizations typically settle only when they "screw up" — something he maintains CBS News did not do.

"The settlement doesn’t include an apology, and that’s because there is nothing to apologize for. Its actions under attack in the Trump suit are the subject of great reverence from the First Amendment," he stated.

BERNIE SANDERS BLASTS PARAMOUNT, SAYS LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT WILL FURTHER EMBOLDEN TRUMP TO ATTACK MEDIA

The Donald Trump campaign released a scathing statement in response to a defiant "60 Minutes" comment about its controversial edit of its interview with Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this month, saying the show had essentially admitted to making her sound better and calling on the CBS show to release a full transcript of the interview.

Last October, Trump sued CBS News and Paramount for $10 billion over allegations of election interference involving the "60 Minutes" interview of then-Vice President Kamala Harris that aired weeks before the presidential election (the amount later jumped to $20 billion). (Left: (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images), Center: Screenshot/60Minutes, Right: (Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images))

Citing the 1974 case Miami Herald Pub. Co. v. Tornillo, in which the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Herald after they refused to publish pushback by a politician to critical editorials, Wemple argued Paramount tarnished the precedent of this ruling with their settlement.

"That very function — the one that happens many times a day at newspapers, radio stations, TV stations, networks, social media accounts, newsletters, whatever — is what Paramount failed to stick up for," he declared. "It doesn’t deserve the likes of "60 Minutes."

Fox News Digital reached out to CBS News and Paramount for comment on Wemple's editorial but did not immediately receive a response. 