WaPo columnist mocked for claiming Biden economy 'extraordinary' outside of inflation

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin was mocked by critics Monday for claiming the U.S. economy under President Joe Biden was "extraordinary," and would be "one of the most successful in history," if not for inflation.

In a Sunday op-ed, Rubin praised the Biden administration for the number of jobs added to the U.S. economy over the past 11 months, arguing it was remarkable that nearly all the jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic had been revived in such a short period of time, as well as the "impressive" increase in wages for Americans.

She admitted, however, that inflation was rising faster than wages were increasing, and that most Americans who never even lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic were now worse off than before "the economy tanked." She also noted the increased cost of food, gas and housing.

"Biden’s economic record is extraordinary, but it is marred by inflation," Rubin wrote, predicting that Americans' views on Biden's economic performance likely wouldn't abate until the inflation issue was remedied.

"That is bad news for Democrats’ chances in the midterms, but if the Fed brings down inflation without driving the country into a recession, Biden’s economic record may be viewed as one of the most successful in history," she added, despite the fact that jobs were already being added back to the economy for months prior to Biden taking office.

The Washington Post's Twitter account posted a tweet with a link to Rubin's article and a line stating, "If it weren’t for inflation, this president's economic performance would be unmatched."

Critics took to social media to mock Rubin over the claim, with some jokingly using The Post's tweet as a catalyst.

"If it weren't for driving into that stupid iceberg, the Titanic captain's performance would be unmatched," joked America Matters Executive Director Jim Hanson, while TAG Strategies Vice President Erin Perrine wrote, "If it weren’t for the fact I can’t sing or dance, I could be the next Britney Spears."

"If only it wasn’t for that very big thing that impacts everyone and particularly low and middle income earners most…," wrote Fox News contributor Joe Concha, as former Director of Strategic Communications for the 2020 Trump presidential campaign joked, "If it weren't for the fact I have an 11 handicap, I could win the Masters this weekend."

Republican communications strategist Matt Whitlock noted that Biden inherited a "rebounding economy" and was "hindering" it with bad policy, leading to the record inflation currently facing Americans, as well as Biden's low approval rating on his handling of the economy.

The economy began adding jobs in May 2020, two months following the massive increase in unemployment at the onset of the pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.The growth continued through the rest of 2020, except for December, when 115,000 jobs were lost.

The job growth continued into Jan. 2021, the month Joe Biden took office, and has continued since.