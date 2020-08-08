Washington Examiner correspondent: Trump has 'the upper hand' politically after signing executive order

President Trump gained the "upper hand" Saturday and helped his reelection chances by signing four executive orders aimed at delivering relief to Americans struggling with the economic fallout of the coronavirus, according to the Washington Examiner's chief congressional correspondent.

"He definitely helped his cause by doing this, because what he's doing is two things," Susan Ferrechio said on "America's Election HQ." "He's taking away a talking point from Democrats who keep talking about the Republicans as being unwilling to help people."

The correspondent elaborated that the move directly contradicts the opposing party's message that "the president doesn't want to help people, doesn't want to help children, renters, the unemployed."

"He's saying, look, here I am taking action because Congress won't help me," Ferrechio added. "So I'm going around them."

Trump announced a $400-per-week supplemental unemployment payment to out-of-work Americans -- short of the $600 weekly benefit that expired at the end of July. He unveiled an extension of student loan relief and protections from evictions for renters and homeowners.

Trump also signed a payroll tax holiday through the end of the year for Americans earning less than $100,000, while promising more relief if he wins a second term.

Ferrechio pointed out Trump's move echoed that of former President Barack Obama and that he is sending the message that he's a man of action.

"President Obama did this quite a bit, rather effectively. And I think the president, President Trump did that today," Ferrechio said. "He showed he's, he's taking action in an emergency to try to get things done. That always resonates with voters."

Ferrechio also believes that while Democrats could challenge the payroll taxes legally, it could hurt them in November if they act.

"I think Democrats are in a tough spot if they sue over this, even though they may have, you know, a good cause behind them to do so with the payroll taxes," Ferrechio said. "It'll look like they're suing to stop unemployment, rental eviction abatement, other things are really important to voters. So I think the president, you know, if this were a chess move that, you know, he's got a little bit of the upper hand right now politically."

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.