Kennedy: Warren tried to use Apollo 11 to 'bring us together' on climate change, but Dems live for 'constant division'

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren's, D-Mass., attempt to use the 50th anniversary of the moon landing to unite America on climate change won't work, according to Fox Business host Kennedy.

Instead, Democrats -- and some Republicans -- seem to need Americans to be divided in order to thrive in the current political environment, Kennedy claimed on "The Five."

"The difference between the Apollo program and now -- Elizabeth Warren is saying we all came together and we got guys on the moon, and it was pretty historic," she said.

"But you need to bring people together in order to do that, and these people cannot exist... unless there is constant division. And that's Elizabeth Warren, that's Bernie Sanders, that's 'the Squad,' that's even the president."

WARREN COMPARES HERSELF, 'GREEN MANUFACTURING PLAN' TO JFK AND APOLLO MISSION

Commenting further on the political discord surrounding climate change, the Fox Business host added it is unlikely there will be any unity on the subject.

"There's no way you're going to get people to come together when you live to push them apart," she said.

Warren suggested Saturday her presidential campaign plan to combat climate change was analogous to former President John F. Kennedy's efforts to put a man on the moon.

"The Apollo 11 mission is a perfect reminder that if we dream big enough, fight hard enough, and invest in American ingenuity, we can accomplish incredible things," she tweeted after promoting her "Green Manufacturing Plan."

She pointed to her "Green Apollo Program" which pledged to fight climate change with $400 billion in government funding.

She described the program as, "a commitment to leading the world in developing and manufacturing the revolutionary clean energy technology the world will need, like the way we invested in innovative science to win the race to the moon."

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.