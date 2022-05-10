Expand / Collapse search
Rick Scott says Biden is 'unwell' and should resign, as president hammers 'ultra-MAGA' agenda

Scott calls Biden 'incoherent, incapacitated and confused'

By Tyler Olson | Fox News
Sen. Rick Scott Tuesday called on President Biden to resign, alleging that Biden is mentally unfit to carry out his duties as president

"The most effective thing Joe Biden can do to solve the inflation crisis he created is resign. He’s the problem," Scott, R-Fla., said Tuesday ahead of Biden's planned remarks on inflation. 

"Let’s be honest here. Joe Biden is unwell. He’s unfit for office. He’s incoherent, incapacitated and confused. He doesn’t know where he is half the time. He’s incapable of leading and he’s incapable of carrying out his duties," Scott added. 

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Scott calling for Biden to resign, although it has aggressively pushed back against suggestions Biden's isn't mentally fit for the job. 

Scott's comment comes as Biden is hammering the senator, who is the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), over a plan he released this year for a GOP agenda if they take the Senate majority.

    President Joe Biden speaks at Business Roundtable's CEO quarterly meeting (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

    WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 26: U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) speaks during a news conference about inflation on Capitol Hill on May 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. The group of Republican senators discussed rising consumer prices and the potential effects of inflation on families and businesses recovering from the pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    A gas pump displays current fuel prices, along with a sticker of President Joe Biden, at a gas station in Arlington, Virginia, on March 16, 2022. Republicans are aggressive criticizing Biden over inflation, but Biden is pushing back against their "ultra-MAGA" plans.  (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

A White House official called Scott's plan "an ultra-MAGA proposal that would raise taxes on 75 million, primarily middle-class, American families while sunsetting vital programs like Social Security and Medicare."

Scott was criticized in GOP circles for the plan, which some said gave Democrats an easy target to attack in a midterm cycle where all the political winds are blowing in Republicans' direction. 

Biden, meanwhile, is giving remarks Tuesday about how he plans to lower inflation and lower the deficit, amid relentless criticism from Republicans that Biden is the one causing it. Republicans blame reckless spending and policies like the student loan debt pause for fueling inflation. 

Fox News' Pat Ward contributed to this report. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at tyler.olson@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

