WaPo editor who tweeted White women are 'lucky' others are not calling for 'revenge' promoted to columnist

The Washington Post has promoted global opinions editor Karen Attiah to the role of an opinion columnist despite a now-deleted tweet in which she warned White women that they are "lucky that we are just calling them ‘Karen’s'" and "not calling for revenge."

"The lies & tears of White women hath wrought: -The 1921 Tulsa Massacre - Murder of Emmet Till - Exclusion of Black women from feminist movements - 53% of white women voting for Trump. White women are lucky that we are just calling them ‘Karen’s.' And not calling for revenge," Attiah, who is Black, wrote in the since-deleted tweet.

Attiah responded to the backlash at the time by writing, "America is a racist *and* patriarchal society. We cannot dismantle the full range of oppression in this society without addressing how toxic ideas of white masculinity interplay with the notion of ‘protecting’ their women from Black people."

"I explicitly said Black people *ARE NOT* calling for this," she added. "A good amount the threats and hate mail I’ve been getting are white men threatening me with violence to —*checks notes* protect ‘their’ white women. Exactly the point I’ve been making about ‘Karen’ behavior all along."

WASHINGTON POST EDITOR'S DELETED TWEET CLAIMS WHITE WOMEN ‘LUCKY’ OTHERS ARE ‘NOT CALLING FOR REVENGE’

Critics who recalled the controversy were therefore surprised when Attiah announced her promotion last week. She will be writing on race, international affairs, culture, and human rights for the Post's new Voices Across America initiative, the Post announced in a statement.

"Proud to announce I'm officially joining the roster of regular @washingtonpost opinions columnists, a dream I have had for a long time," she wrote on Thursday.

"Of course you are," GOP operative Arthur Schwartz tweeted, with a screenshot of her previous controversial take.

Attiah also received backlash last summer when she said the Texas Rangers team name "must go," claiming it "is not so far off from being called the Texas Klansmen."

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.