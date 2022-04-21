WaPo column says Biden admin thinks parents 'too stupid' to make vaccine decisions for their kids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington Post columnist wrote Thursday that the Biden administration believes parents are "too stupid" to make vaccine decisions for their children and called on them to "be straight with us."

Alyssa Rosenberg, a left-leaning columnist, slammed the administration following a Politico report that said they might wait until June to authorize a COVID-19 vaccine for young kids.

WASHINGTON POST SLAMS BIDEN'S FAILED PROMISE TO UKRAINIAN REFUGEES: ‘EMBARRASSMENT’ TO AMERICA

The report said, as Rosenberg noted, that "it would be simpler and less confusing to simultaneously authorize and promote two vaccines to the public, rather than green-lighting one on a faster timetable and the other down the road."

She called on the president and his administration to "be straight" with parents and criticized the government response to the pandemic.

"The nature of the pandemic and the government response has forced people to independently cobble together what knowledge they could, to make the best decisions for themselves and their families," she wrote. "Apparently, the administration thinks parents are too feebleminded to parse that different vaccines with different dosages might have different levels of efficacy or require a different number of shots."

WAPO COLUMNIST DOESN'T GET WHY 'BIDENISM IS FAILING' WHEN HE'S BEEN EMPHASIZING UNITY,' ‘POPULAR POLICIES’

Rosenberg said parents have been tasked to make "consequential, even wrenching" decisions. For example, she wrote, "does it make sense to pull a child from nursery school in advance of the birth of a younger sibling to keep everyone healthy?"

The Washington Post columnist said despite constantly changing or "inadequate data," parents have made these decisions throughout the pandemic.

"That's what parenting is: doing the best you can with imperfect guidance," Rosenberg wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A federal judge in Florida blocked the Biden Administration's travel mask mandate on Monday, which led several airlines to drop their requirements.

Travelers celebrated as pilots and flight attendants made announcements on planes throughout the country that masks were no longer required. The Department of Justice (DOJ) appealed the decision after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the mandate was necessary.

The mandate was recently extended to May 3 prior to the judge's ruling.