VP Kamala Harris has to take 'responsibility' for the border: Charlie Kirk

Vice President Kamala Harris was recently probed about visiting the southern border in an interview with NBC

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News ‘Outnumbered’ panel weighs in on Vice President Kamala Harris’ answers on the southern border in an interview with NBC.

Vice President Kamala Harris responding with, "…And I haven't been to Europe," after being probed in an NBC interview about visiting the southwestern border was "bizarre," said Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in an appearance on Fox News' ‘Outnumbered' Tuesday. The Lester Hold-led interview served to ask the VP if she had any plans to visit the border amid the recent crisis, for which Kirk argued Harris should take responsibility.

'BO SNERDLEY' RIPS 'NARCISSIST' HARRIS FOR SELFIE COOKIES WHILE FENTANYL, SEX TRAFFICKING FLOWS OVER BORDER

CHARLIE KIRK: What a bizarre answer. I don’t think she was appointed to be in charge of any sort of… pressing immigration crisis in Europe. I could be wrong. I don’t understand the deflection. That is not her strong suit when put on defense with those questions.

It’s very simple, when you are a leader and you’re put in charge of something, you can delegate choices but you cannot delegate responsibility, and this is a very important thing. She has to take responsibility for this. That requires visiting and listening.

And now Hispanic voters who were traditionally Democrat on the border, they’re saying, ‘you know what? You’re not even visiting? You’re acting like this is not a problem. We don’t want to deal with that anymore.’ That is the untold story this last weekend. It’s manifesting in a very, very, very serious political trend where Democrats are all of a sudden seeing massive movement in the Hispanic community. And, so, I was just taken aback by that answer. All she has to do, at least pretend you’re in charge. Don’t poke us in the eye and say that, ‘I don’t care, it’s the same thing in Europe and it’s not my problem.’

