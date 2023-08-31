Swing state voters rage against Biden's performance on economy, border crisis: 'Pulling for him to lose'

With election season in full swing, all eyes are on Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona to see if voters will flip their states red, or if they will stay blue this time around.

The five swing states could determine the outcome of the 2024 presidential race next November and, in the eyes of many, also determine the nation's trajectory.

"The feeling that I get amongst my group of peers, a lot of my people that I work with is that we're really pulling for Biden to lose," Georgia resident Jon German said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

He and a panel of two other swing state residents shared their feelings about how things could fare for Biden based on what they have seen from those around them. German owns a barbecue food trailer in the Peach State and said, since he doesn't talk politics much while doing his job, he isn't too confident about how things could go.

As for his inner circle, they hope Biden fares poorly.

"He's ruined the economy. Inflation's out of control. We're no longer energy-independent. We're paying so much more for everything just for being alive, and it's stifling business growth. It's keeping money out of families' pockets, and it's really affecting the quality of life for regular Americans," he continued.

Arizona resident Jorge Rivas is also a small business owner who said the economy is a top priority and the uptick in living costs is wreaking havoc on small businesses.

"It's very difficult to run a business nowadays. I just got a call from one of my suppliers, and she said, like in the next couple of weeks, the meat, the price of meat, the price of eggs and some other items are going to keep going up, and my prices… I consider them high already, so I cannot increase them any more because otherwise people are not going to come to a restaurant because everything is getting so expensive. So it is a difficult situation for business at this moment," he told host Rachel Campos-Duffy.

But in Arizona, other issues are also pressing, including the ongoing border crisis affecting communities in the state, as well as in Texas and New Mexico. Rivas blamed government incompetence for the problem, saying they refuse to enforce laws already in place.

As for Biden, Rivas said he hopes he loses.

"We want a leader that is strong. We want Donald Trump back or someone that will do a real good job," he said. "Biden should be playing golf or playing cards but not running the United States of America."

UPS driver, trucker and single mom Esther Parsons comes from Pennsylvania, one of the states that flipped for Biden in 2020. She said she wants to see more American-made products on shelves, products that will help boost the economy and support American workers.

"[Biden has] done it to some degree," she said, adding, "I don't think he's going to win the state of Pennsylvania this time. There's too many disgruntled voters."

