Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Swing state voters rage against Biden's performance on economy, border crisis: 'Pulling for him to lose'

Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania voters do not believe Biden will win the key states again

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Swing state voters shred current state of Biden economy, border crisis Video

Swing state voters shred current state of Biden economy, border crisis

Swing state voters Esther Parsons, Jon German and Jorge Rivas discuss their most important issues driving their 2024 vote.

With election season in full swing, all eyes are on Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona to see if voters will flip their states red, or if they will stay blue this time around.

The five swing states could determine the outcome of the 2024 presidential race next November and, in the eyes of many, also determine the nation's trajectory. 

"The feeling that I get amongst my group of peers, a lot of my people that I work with is that we're really pulling for Biden to lose," Georgia resident Jon German said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS: PREVIEWING 2024 BATTLEGROUND STATES, KEY CONGRESSIONAL RACES

President Biden in Ireland

US President Joe Biden delivers his keynote speech at Ulster University in Belfast, during his visit to the island of Ireland. (Aaron Chown)

He and a panel of two other swing state residents shared their feelings about how things could fare for Biden based on what they have seen from those around them. German owns a barbecue food trailer in the Peach State and said, since he doesn't talk politics much while doing his job, he isn't too confident about how things could go.

As for his inner circle, they hope Biden fares poorly.

"He's ruined the economy. Inflation's out of control. We're no longer energy-independent. We're paying so much more for everything just for being alive, and it's stifling business growth. It's keeping money out of families' pockets, and it's really affecting the quality of life for regular Americans," he continued.

SWING STATE DEMOCRAT COZIES UP TO BIDEN AHEAD OF CONSEQUENTIAL SENATE RACE DESPITE PRESIDENT'S POOR POLLING

Remain-in-Mexico-border-Trump-Scotus

Migrants attempting to cross in to the U.S. from Mexico are detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the border August 15, 2021 in San Luis, Arizona. The border crisis remains a hot button issue for voters in several states. (Photo by Nick Ut/Getty Images)

Arizona resident Jorge Rivas is also a small business owner who said the economy is a top priority and the uptick in living costs is wreaking havoc on small businesses.

"It's very difficult to run a business nowadays. I just got a call from one of my suppliers, and she said, like in the next couple of weeks, the meat, the price of meat, the price of eggs and some other items are going to keep going up, and my prices… I consider them high already, so I cannot increase them any more because otherwise people are not going to come to a restaurant because everything is getting so expensive. So it is a difficult situation for business at this moment," he told host Rachel Campos-Duffy. 

But in Arizona, other issues are also pressing, including the ongoing border crisis affecting communities in the state, as well as in Texas and New Mexico. Rivas blamed government incompetence for the problem, saying they refuse to enforce laws already in place.

As for Biden, Rivas said he hopes he loses.

HOW THIS CRUCIAL MIDWESTERN BATTLEGROUND STATE SHIFTED FROM PURPLE TO RED

Biden swing states 2020

Biden won swing states Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania in 2020. (Fox & Friends/Screengrab)

"We want a leader that is strong. We want Donald Trump back or someone that will do a real good job," he said. "Biden should be playing golf or playing cards but not running the United States of America."

UPS driver, trucker and single mom Esther Parsons comes from Pennsylvania, one of the states that flipped for Biden in 2020. She said she wants to see more American-made products on shelves, products that will help boost the economy and support American workers.

"[Biden has] done it to some degree," she said, adding, "I don't think he's going to win the state of Pennsylvania this time. There's too many disgruntled voters."

Swing states could flip in 2024 if Trump isn't the nominee: Karl Rove Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.