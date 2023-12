Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Voters want more out of Vice President Harris, USA Today reported Wednesday, as the Biden administration's poll numbers remain underwater and the vice president is set to hit the campaign trail, focusing on abortion rights.

USA Today reported Wednesday that people "can’t seem to get a read on who she is" and that Americans largely believe she isn't ready to "claim the mantle of party leader."

"More worrisome, are the criticisms that she lacks foreign policy experience and isn’t fit to step into the Oval Office if Joe Biden’s presidency takes an unexpected turn," USA Today reported.

"I’m always wondering, why am I not hearing about her?" Julie Raino, a 66-year-old grief counselor in South Carolina, told USA Today. "The fact that I have to look for her is really strange."

Raino said she wanted to see more of her on the campaign trail. Harris recently announced that she would be embarking on a "Fight for Our Reproductive Freedoms Tour," beginning in Wisconsin at the end of January.

"I will continue to fight for our fundamental freedoms while bringing together those throughout America who agree that every woman should have the right to make decisions about her own body — not the government," Harris said in a statement.

A sophomore at the College of Charleston in South Carolina and a chair of the school's College Democrats chapter, Andrew Baxley, wanted to ask Harris about the administration's decision to allow the construction of the border wall during Harris' appearance at the college in October, USA Today reported.

"That did not fly," the report continued. The Charleston students were asked to submit questions focused on abortion, guns, and climate change. The outlet reported that Baxley was overall unsatisfied with Harris' visit.

"Baxley was unsatisfied as he watched Harris handled, scripted and managed in ways that undercut her image as a leader. It was not the same Harris – the unfettered Harris – that wowed a global audience in the UAE," USA Today reported.

Baxley reportedly tried to ask Harris his question about the border wall, but was "shooed" away by one of the vice president's aides. USA Today reported that he was unable to walk away with a "positive opinion" of the vice president.

"And I feel as though, had I been able to really have a more personal connection with her, and possibly speak more in depth with her, that could have been possible," he told the outlet.

South Carolina resident Anne Moncure, 67, told USA Today that she doesn't believe Harris is prepared for a possible presidential role.

"How is Biden preparing her for the role?" she asked.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Vice President Harris' office for comment.