Voters defend Trump and Musk's spending cuts, challenge Democrats to show they have nothing to hide

Voters are voicing their support for the Trump administration’s efforts to clean up wasteful government spending, despite some Democrats protesting the actions.

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent shock waves nationwide after announcing the Department of Government Efficiency would push to freeze USAID and suggesting the Department of Education could soon be shut down.

Earlier this week, several prominent Democrats, including Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., protested DOGE’s actions outside the Treasury Department. On Friday, 30 House Democrats, including Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., attempted to enter the Department of Education building in Washington, D.C., to meet with acting Education Secretary Denise L. Carter, but they were stopped by security, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Despite the protests, a number of voters are defending the White House.

One voter, Theresa Albano, told "The Story" that Democrats are "panicking" about the cuts, but don’t appear to be "helping themselves at all."

"I really don't think they want people to see where this money is going," she told "The Story" anchor and executive editor Martha MacCallum on Thursday. "I don't even know if it's going to some of the places that they're saying it's going. How are we supposed to know that it's not going in their pockets? I mean, they're putting up that much of a stink about it... then show it all if you have nothing to hide."

Democrats are "very upset" the spending is coming to the public eye, she continued, saying that hardworking Americans are concerned about where their taxpayer dollars are going.

Voter Ranger Irwin told "The Story" he is a "firm believer" in Trump.

"He has America's best interests at heart, and I feel like he 100% got Elon Musk to join him," Irwin said. "If you look at Elon's track record, I mean, he's really cut back on lots of other companies he's bought, like Twitter [now X]. I mean, he let, like, half the company go, and I mean, Twitter has been amazing since. I mean... He's [Trump] gotten someone who knows what the heck they're doing."

Irwin added that he is not the only one noticing the White House’s work.