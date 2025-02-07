Expand / Collapse search
Voters defend Trump and Musk's spending cuts, challenge Democrats to show they have nothing to hide

Democrats don't want anyone to know 'where this money is going,' a voter says

Maria Lencki By Maria Lencki Fox News
Published
Voters weigh in on ‘panicking’ Democrats’ DOGE protests Video

Voters weigh in on ‘panicking’ Democrats’ DOGE protests

Trump voters Theresa Albano and Ranger Irwin join ‘The Story’ to discuss the Democratic backlash over the Department of Government Efficiency’s efforts to streamline the federal government.

Voters are voicing their support for the Trump administration’s efforts to clean up wasteful government spending, despite some Democrats protesting the actions.  

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent shock waves nationwide after announcing the Department of Government Efficiency would push to freeze USAID and suggesting the Department of Education could soon be shut down. 

Earlier this week, several prominent Democrats, including Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., protested DOGE’s actions outside the Treasury Department. On Friday, 30 House Democrats, including Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., attempted to enter the Department of Education building in Washington, D.C., to meet with acting Education Secretary Denise L. Carter, but they were stopped by security, Fox News Digital previously reported. 

Despite the protests, a number of voters are defending the White House.  

One voter, Theresa Albano, told "The Story" that Democrats are "panicking" about the cuts, but don’t appear to be "helping themselves at all." 

HOUSE DEMOCRAT DITCHES DOGE CAUCUS, SAYS MUSK IS ‘BLOWING THINGS UP’ 

Elon Musk and Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Elon Musk as he arrives to attend a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell)

"I really don't think they want people to see where this money is going," she told "The Story" anchor and executive editor Martha MacCallum on Thursday. "I don't even know if it's going to some of the places that they're saying it's going. How are we supposed to know that it's not going in their pockets? I mean, they're putting up that much of a stink about it... then show it all if you have nothing to hide." 

Democrats are "very upset" the spending is coming to the public eye, she continued, saying that hardworking Americans are concerned about where their taxpayer dollars are going.  

Voter Ranger Irwin told "The Story" he is a "firm believer" in Trump. 

"He has America's best interests at heart, and I feel like he 100% got Elon Musk to join him," Irwin said. "If you look at Elon's track record, I mean, he's really cut back on lots of other companies he's bought, like Twitter [now X]. I mean, he let, like, half the company go, and I mean, Twitter has been amazing since. I mean... He's [Trump] gotten someone who knows what the heck they're doing." 

Former President Donald Trump returns to Butler, PA. to hold another rally on Oct. 5

Elon Musk joins former President Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, PA on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The rally is in the same location as the one on July 13 at which an assassination attempt was made on Trump's life. (Matthew McDermott for Fox News Digital)

Irwin added that he is not the only one noticing the White House’s work. 

"All of my friends and all my co-workers have been really excited and really been grateful for what Donald Trump's been doing," he said. "They feel like he's the strong leader that America's been needing for a while now." 