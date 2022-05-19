Vivek Ramaswamy on Biden admin halting 'disinformation' board: Free speech shouldn't be a partisan issue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Nation of Victims" author Vivek Ramaswamy warned Thursday the government "should not be in the business" of regulating free speech after the Biden administration halted the creation of its "disinformation" board. Ramaswamy argued free speech shouldn't be a "left or right-wing issue" but a "fundamental American issue" on "Fox & Friends."

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: This shouldn't be a right-wing or left-wing issue. If you rewind back to the 2000s, imagine President Bush had under the newly-established Department of Homeland Security then, in the wake of 9/11, on the eve of the war in Iraq, had established a misinformation board. The left would have howled, and correctly so, in my opinion, because the government should not be in the business of regulating what ideas can and cannot make it into the public sphere. So that's not a left or right-wing issue. It's not a capitalist or anti-capitalist new issue or a billionaire Jeff Bezos issue or a non-billionaire issue. It's just a fundamental American issue.

