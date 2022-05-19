Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Vivek Ramaswamy on Biden admin halting 'disinformation' board: Free speech shouldn't be a partisan issue

Author argues free speech is a 'fundamental American issue' on 'Fox & Friends'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Ramaswamy reacts to halt of DHS disinformation board: 'Not a left or right wing issue' Video

Ramaswamy reacts to halt of DHS disinformation board: 'Not a left or right wing issue'

'Nation of Victims' author Vivek Ramaswamy argued the government should not be regulating speech within the public sphere on 'Fox & Friends.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Nation of Victims" author Vivek Ramaswamy warned Thursday the government "should not be in the business" of regulating free speech after the Biden administration halted the creation of its "disinformation" board. Ramaswamy argued free speech shouldn't be a "left or right-wing issue" but a "fundamental American issue" on "Fox & Friends."

TAYLOR LORENZ ADMITS DISINFO BOARD WAS A 'DISASTER ON ALL FRONTS’ AFTER BLAMING PAUSE ON ATTACKS OF JANKOWICZ

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: This shouldn't be a right-wing or left-wing issue. If you rewind back to the 2000s, imagine President Bush had under the newly-established Department of Homeland Security then, in the wake of 9/11, on the eve of the war in Iraq, had established a misinformation board. The left would have howled, and correctly so, in my opinion, because the government should not be in the business of regulating what ideas can and cannot make it into the public sphere. So that's not a left or right-wing issue. It's not a capitalist or anti-capitalist new issue or a billionaire Jeff Bezos issue or a non-billionaire issue. It's just a fundamental American issue. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS" BELOW:

Ramaswamy worries halt of DHS disinformation board could yield censorship through the 'back door' instead Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.