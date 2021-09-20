Former ICE chief Vitiello slams Biden on border crisis: 'We deserve better from our leadership'

Former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Ron Vitiello slammed the Biden administration over the crisis at the southern border, saying America deserves better as more than 12,000 Haitian migrants camp under a Texas bridge near Del Rio.

Vitiello made those remarks during "Fox & Friends First" on Monday saying, "The images that you're seeing should disturb all of America- whether you're on the right, the middle or the left."

"We deserve better from our leadership."

IMAGES OF HAITIAN MIGRANT SURGE AT DEL RIO SHOW CHAOS UNDER BRIDGE AS NUMBERS SOAR PAST 11,000

Fox News obtained pictures of the growing surge as border agents scramble to deploy additional resources to the growing encampment, which authorities claim may still grow by the thousands.

"This kind of chaos is not good for anybody," Vitiello said. "It's not good for our cities and towns and homeland and it's not good for the border community."

"Think about the agents who have to deal with that crush of humanity every day and then go back home to their own families."

Vitiello explained the Biden administration's policies have enabled the crisis, specifically in terms of both human smuggling and drug trafficking, and now the administration has to play ‘catch up’ to mitigate the situation.

Despite the ongoing policy, the Biden administration announced over the weekend it would expedite deportation flights as Border Patrol becomes even more overwhelmed with the influx.

BORDER FLOODED WITH HUNDREDS OF MIGRANTS CROSSING INTO TEXAS

"They sent a signal across the globe including to Haiti that they weren't going to deport people who came into the country illegally," said Vitiello.

"This is the world's only superpower and the most prosperous nation on the planet and we are just letting people walk into the country."

The former acting ICE chief also questioned Mexico's role in the crisis and how it has enabled the chaos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Mexico needs to get engaged here also. They need to protect their border from this uncontrolled flow."

Vitiello reiterated the importance of reinstating Trump-era border policies, including the Remain in Mexico policy, to diffuse the migrant surge.