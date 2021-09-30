Virginia's Youngkin: McAuliffe and Democrats' vax-or-job mandates 'what dictatorial leadership is all about'

Virginia Republican gubernatorial hopeful Glenn Youngkin warned that former Gov. Terence McAuliffe's support for vaccine mandates is both not the same as simply encouraging vaccinations and is also an example of "dictatorial" governance-by-fiat.

Youngkin, a political newcomer who recently retired from The Carlyle Group, faces off with McAuliffe – a longtime confidant of Bill and Hillary Clinton – in one of two off-year gubernatorial races this November. The other race is in New Jersey.

Youngkin said he encourages people to make their own choices but supports the vaccine:

"I believe everyone should get the vaccine. I’m going to work tirelessly to make the best decision for themselves to get it. What Terry McAuliffe wants to do is have companies fire people who don’t get the vaccine," he said on "Special Report."

Youngkin told anchor Bret Baier that McAuliffe's support for vaccine mandates is only the latest example of his apparent belief that the government knows better than the individual.

Youngkin brought up a recent video of McAuliffe sternly admonishing Sheriff Hank Partin of Montgomery County – which includes Christiansburg and Virginia Tech – "I don't care what you believe" after Partin questioned McAuliffe's welcoming of an endorsement from a pro-defund-the-police group.

McAuliffe asked Partin if he was "out of [his] mind" if he believes the gubernatorial hopeful personally supports defunding the police.

"Terry McAuliffe wants companies to fire their employees if they don’t get the vaccine. This is what dictatorial leadership is all about: If he doesn’t like what the sheriff says, he yells at him. If he doesn’t like what parents have to say about schools, he tells you he doesn’t want you involved in their education," Youngkin said – referring in the latter to McAuliffe's recent viral statement disagreeing with those who want parents to have the ability to choose their children's curriculum.

"In this case, when you want to make a decision about whether you want the vaccine or not, if you don’t make the right decision for Terry McAuliffe, he wants your employer to fire you," Youngkin added.

Baier noted that Youngkin has made the contest a close race in what is a purple-trending-toward-blue state.

A new Fox News Poll has McAuliffe ahead 48 to 44%, as incumbent Democrat Ralph Northam is term-limited in the Commonwealth's one-and-done system.

Baier also pressed the Falls Church Republican about how strongly he supports former President Donald Trump.

When asked if he would have Trump campaign with him, Youngkin replied that he is thankful for the endorsement and indeed personally thanked the Palm Beach Republican – but pivoted to his wish to bring Virginians together whether they are pro-Trump, Never-Trump or single-issue voters.

The Fox News Poll showed McAuliffe supporters' top issue being the pandemic, while Youngkin's base is more concerned with the economy.

Baier noted that an invite has been extended to McAuliffe to offer his own remarks on "Special Report."