Virginia parents send clear message to Democrats: This nonsense isn’t acceptable anymore

Virginia mother and education activist Asra Nomani joined "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday from Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin's campaign headquarters ahead of the final vote count.

ASRA NOMANI: This is unbelievable. You don't even know how electric it is right now in this room.

What the parents of Virginia have done is send a clear message to every single person who has treated us like dirt. They are all here, all of the moms and dads. We are mama bears and papa bears and we have said loud and clear: Get your hands off of our cubs. You are going to lose more races if you continue to treat us like dirt and we have risen. We are loud and we are strong

And we are saying very clearly, we are not going to allow you to claim our babies. None of this nonsense is going to be acceptable anymore.

