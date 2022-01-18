Virginia AG Jason Miyares: There's a new sheriff in town

Virginia’s newly sworn-in Attorney General Jason Miyares joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday night to talk about the job he has in front of him after he announced investigations into the Virginia Parole Board and Loudoun County Public Schools within hours of taking office.

VIRGINIA’S NEW AG JASON MIYARES ANNOUNCES MAJOR INVESTIGATIONS WITHIN HOURS OF TAKING OFFICE

AG JASON MIYARES: "The message is: there’s a new sheriff in town. And what we saw in Virginia, and a big reason why we won is that we had a criminal-first-victim-last mindset in Richmond. We had one party, far-left, liberal monopoly that has been in control for two years and they passed a series of laws and they made Virginians less safe, less secure. They voted to end the mandatory reporting requirement of sexual assault in schools; they tried to end mandatory minimums for even second offense, dealing drugs to a child at a school or a bus stop. You know, reducing from a felony to a misdemeanor assaulting a police officer. You layer on top of that, a lot of these far-left special interests, they call themselves ‘justice prosecutors,’ but they, conveniently never mention justice for the victims, that are deciding not to prosecute wholesale crimes, in particular, in northern Virginia."