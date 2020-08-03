Chicago gun violence is rampant and 'it seems like no one cares,' Lawrence Jones says

It seems like no one cares about the rampant gun violence in Chicago, Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones said on Monday, lamenting the death of a young boy over the weekend.

“Janari [Ricks] was only 9 years old. He was going outside to get a controller, playing with his friends to go back inside to play again and it seems like no one cares about it,” Jones told “Fox & Friends.

Ricks died after being hit in the chest by a gunman who walked up and started opening fire, according to investigators.

The host of "One Nation with Lawrence Jones" said that Ricks had the dream to become a basketball player.

“It’s ruined and no one cares about that as well,” Jones said.

A series of shootings over the weekend in Chicago left nine people dead and 25 wounded, closing out a violent July in which murders there more than doubled compared to the same month last year, reports say.

Tragedy first struck Friday evening when Ricks, who was playing with a group of friends, died after being hit in the chest by a gunman who walked up and started opening fire, investigators say. Chicago Police Department Chief of Operations Brian McDermott told the Sun-Times newspaper that Ricks “was an unintended target," and now a $4,000 reward is being offered for information about the person who pulled the trigger.

Jones said there has to be an alternative message because the measures being taken to address violence in Chicago is evidently not working.

“People that are in despair there, they do not want to vote for this. They don’t support this type of leadership, but when you don't have that alternative message. You are left with death, poverty, and destruction,” Jones said.

“A lot of these shootings are done by kids. 17, 18, 19 years old and the community keeps saying, ‘Well, there is a broken education system. There is poverty in these communities.’ Any criminologist will tell you that is a breeding fest for crime, so how do we tackle that?”

