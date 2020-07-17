Author Vince Everett Ellison on North Carolina city's 'reparations': 'This is Lucy moving the football'

Author Vince Everett Ellison joined "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday to react to the city of Asheville, N.C. authorizing slavery reparations in the form of community investments meant to help Black residents.

"They know it's not going to work," Ellison told host Laura Ingraham. "I mean, this is Lucy moving the football on Charlie Brown again. They do this every two years."

Ellison, a former gospel singer and prison guard, is the author of the 2019 book, "The Iron Triangle: Inside the Liberal Democrat Plan to Use Race to Divide Christians and America in their Quest for Power and How We Can Defeat Them."

NORTH CAROLINA CITY APPROVES 'REPARATIONS,' APOLOGIZES FOR ROLE IN SLAVERY

"When I started working as a prison officer, when I was very young in the 90s, I saw them locking up Black men, Bill Clinton and Joe Biden," he explained to Ingraham. "And I started asking the Black intelligentsia what was going on, and they said that 'rich White Republicans were locking up black men.'"

"Of course, when I went down to the Black community, I started a nonprofit -- I don't see any rich White Republicans anywhere. You'd go see a unicorn before you saw one, but I saw a lot of Black Democrats and mostly I saw these three, the iron triangle, most Black preachers, most Black politicians and most Black civic organizers.

"And this is what they do," Ellison went on. "They go down and peddle this stuff for the Democrat Party and they are paid by White liberals to keep the Black people in line for one reason, [to] make sure they vote 90 percent for the Democrat Party and they do this very, very well.

"And this is part of it. This lie about, you know, giving people free stuff, reparations. It will never happen. They keep saying it every two years until we figure it out. They're gonna continue to do it."

"These Democrats are doing nothing but destroying the Black community. And these reparations is a part of their plan," Ellison proclaimed in closing. "They're going to continue it and continue with until we figure out these people are no good."