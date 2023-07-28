'The View' host says anti-woke message of Ron DeSantis is like watching same porn movie ‘over and over’

As co-hosts of ABC’s "The View" on Friday spoke about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign, Ana Navarro likened the Republican's attacks on woke culture to watching an adult movie over and over.

"He’s not going to pack it in until he absolutely has to, but he’s running low on cash," Navarro said of DeSantis campaign. "They were spending like crazy. That’s why they’ve had to let go a third of the staff because they’re not raising any more money. They don’t have small donors. They have all these large donors, all these people he put pressure on in Florida, lobbyists, special interests, giving him money but not the small donors you need to feed the campaigns."

Rachel Lindsay, a guest co-host for the show, mocked DeSantis for "trying to be funny" in a recent interview, claiming, "the only thing funny about DeSantis or even DeSantis related is the fact that he allegedly eats chocolate pudding with his fingers." She added that DeSantis’ strategy has been "anything that plays into this idea of anti-woke. That’s it. That’s all he wants."

MEDIA RUNNING WILD WITH KAMALA HARRIS' ‘LIE’ ON FLORIDA'S BLACK HISTORY EDUCATION, CURRICULUM CO-AUTHOR SAYS

While there was some debate about how much DeSantis was dragged down by misguided advisors, Navarro said that the governor’s woes are because "Bad people surround themselves with bad people," and condemned his strategy so far.

DESANTIS LAUNCHES STAUNCH DEFENSE OF TRUMP AHEAD OF POSSIBLE THIRD INDICTMENT: ‘I HOPE HE DOESN’T GET CHARGED'

"Look at the people around you and it will define the principle, usually. What happened to him is your question. Look, I think Republicans saw Youngkin win in Virginia with the parental rights and the entire anti-woke thing so he’s taken it that much further, but the problem that DeSantis has is that that is literally the only thing he has, repeating it on a loop," she said. "It’s like watching a porn movie over and over again, the same thing."

Navarro has a history of criticizing DeSantis on "The View." In a previous episode, she complained that "insanity" and "manic paranoia" are being promoted in Florida by DeSantis for "political purposes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They are banning absolutely everything that isn't the kitchen sink, and tomorrow, I may wake up, and the kitchen sink has been banned," she said. "They are terrifying teachers. People don’t want to be teachers in Florida."

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.