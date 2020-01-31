Liberal 'View' co-hosts call for Trump to hand over DNA after rape allegation: 'Clinton had to'

"The View" co-hosts called on President Trump to hand over a sample of his DNA to determine whether his genetic material is on the dress of a woman accusing him of rape.

"Bill Clinton had to give his DNA when he was president, so shouldn't Trump?" co-host Joy Behar asked. When she asked the panel whether they agreed, co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin replied: "Absolutely."

She also knocked Trump, suggesting that the accuser -- writer E. Jean Carroll -- could get Trump's DNA from former porn star Stormy Daniels. Navarro similarly made a crude comment, saying she thought "they could get it from Rudy Giuliani -- he's been kissing up to Trump so much."

Navarro added that Trump's own comments indicated that he was capable of sexual assault.

"Look at his track record. We heard this guy, we heard this guy boasting about sexual assault on tape," she said, apparently referring to the infamous Access Hollywood tape.

"What more evidence do you need that he's capable of something?"

ADVICE COLUMNIST E. JEAN CARROLL SUES TRUMP FOR DEFAMATION OVER DENIAL OF RAPE ALLEGATION

Carroll’s lawyers served notice to a Trump attorney Thursday for Trump to submit a sample on March 2 in Washington for “analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA present on the dress.”

Carroll filed a defamation suit against Trump in November after the president denied her allegation. Her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, then had the black wool coat-style dress tested. A lab report with the legal notice says DNA found on the sleeves was a mix of at least four people, at least one of them male.

Several other people were tested and eliminated as possible contributors to the mix, according to the lab report, which was obtained by The Associated Press. Their names are redacted.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham previously ridiculed the lawsuit.

"Let me get this straight – Ms. Carroll is suing the President for defending himself against false allegations? I guess since the book did not make any money she’s trying to get paid another way. The story she used to try and sell her trash book never happened, period," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.