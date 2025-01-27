'View' hosts do doubletake when Fetterman calls charges against Trump 'politically motivated'

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman told "The View" on Monday that he believes the New York criminal trial against President Donald Trump was "politically motivated."

While discussing Trump and former President Joe Biden's controversial pardons, Fetterman said, "I also agree that the trial in this city, in New York, was politically motivated, that wouldn’t otherwise have been prosecuted if it was someone else."

Co-host Sunny Hostin seemed surprised and brought the conversation back around after, "Just for clarification, did you mean that the 34-count case in which Donald Trump was found guilty of various financial crimes was politically motivated here in New York?"

"I found that when the judicial system gets weaponized and targets political enemies for political gain, I think that’s inappropriate," Fetterman confirmed.

"I think that degrades our collective trust in this very important institution, whether that’s a Democrat going after a Republican, or a Republican going after a Democrat," he said. "I like to call it strikes and balls, but the judicial system has to remain impartial. I mean, that’s really the cornerstone of our society."

Trump was sentenced to an unconditional discharge in early January after being found guilty on charges of falsifying business records stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s yearslong investigation.

Fetterman also responded to accusations that his views and policies have shifted to the right, saying he would make "a pretty terrible Republican."

Hostin asked about his "commitment" to the Democratic Party considering his recent decision to join Truth Social and his views on issues like fracking and immigration.

Fetterman also met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago ahead of his second inauguration on January 20, telling Fox News that he is a senator "for all Pennsylvanians" — not just Democrats.

He told "The View" he had a "positive" meeting with Trump and found him to be "kind" and "cordial."

Some of these actions have fueled speculation online that Fetterman may change his party affiliation one day.

The Pennsylvania senator told "The View" that he rejects the pardons given by Trump to January 6 defendants and has gone on record stating that he will not join the Republican Party.

"I would make a pretty terrible Republican because, you know, pro-choice, pro-really strong immigration, pro-LGBTQ, you know … I don't think I'd be a good fit. So, I'm not going to change my party and if I am going to do, I'm going to show up. I'll give you the exclusive I can announce," he said.

"Just look at my votes. Look at the things that I haven't changed in a way," he later added.

Fetterman endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president during the 2024 election cycle but was one of the few Democrats who spoke publicly about Trump earning strong support among voters – most notably in his battleground home state of Pennsylvania.

Trump ultimately won Pennsylvania, which served as a key state in him securing the election overall. Following the win, Fetterman said it was a "serious flex" and chastised Democratic rhetoric ahead of the election that attempted to cast Trump as a "fascist."

"I love people that are absolutely going to vote for Trump," Fetterman said. "They're not fascists. They're not those things. I think if you go to the tickle switch, use those kinds of terms, then it's kind of hard to walk back on those things. That's kind of a word that really isn't part of the vernacular for voters. Scolding harder or clutching the pearls harder, that's never going to work for Democrats."