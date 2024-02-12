'The View' host posts panicked Handmaid's Tale meme over Biden possibly losing to Trump

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro bashed former President Trump in a viral meme Sunday that suggested a loss for President Biden would create a dystopia for American women.

The meme post, which has picked up over 28,000 likes on Navarro's Instagram account, including from CNN's Jim Acostsa, showed one character from the "Handmaid's Tale" telling other characters the reason that she didn't vote for Biden.

"You know, I just thought that Biden was too old," the character says as the other characters look on.

The Handmaid's Tale is about a totalitarian regime in which women are property and are forced to bear children.

In her post, Navarro broke down the stakes for the 2024 presidential election.

"There are two older men running for President," she wrote. "(If you think R’s will nominate Haley or that Dems will replace Biden, you are smoking some good s--t). Biden & Trump are 4 years apart. Biden mis-speaks. Trump says stupid, crazy, inaccurate and mean stuff DAILY."

Navarro presented the potential rematch between Biden and Trump as a clear victory for Biden, whom she wrote was strongly in favor of pro-abortion, pro-diversity and anti-racism policies.

"Only one of those men -Biden- is actively working to give Americans more rights -to vote, to love who they want, to make their own reproductive choices, to live free of institutionalized racism and bigotry, to read books, to learn history, to represent American diversity…" she wrote.



"I’ll say it again," Navarro continued. "Those are your two choices. That’s it. Anyone basing their choice on an age difference of 4 years needs their head examined."

"The View" co-hosts vehemently disagreed on whether Biden was mentally fit for office on Friday, following his response to Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on his handling of classified material.

Biden lashed out at reporters questioning his mental acuity following a defiant address to the nation about the report, which called Biden a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." Shortly after insisting that his memory was "fine," Biden referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the "president of Mexico."

Co-hosts Joy Behar and Navarro forcefully defended Biden while Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin were troubled by the president's performance.

"I think it's significant," Hostin remarked. She recounted the incidents detailing Biden's forgetfulness from the special report before saying the presser would fuel speculation about his mental acuity.

