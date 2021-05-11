Expand / Collapse search
Homan on Fox News video of migrant crossings: This is Biden's 'open borders' agenda in action

Retired Acting ICE Director Tom Homan blasted the Biden administration's "open borders" agenda on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday after viewing "unbelievable" Fox News video of migrants crossing the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas.

RIO GRANDE BORDER CROSSING: LIVE VIDEO SHOWS MIGRANTS WITH YOUNG CHILDREN

TOM HOMAN: I was a Border Patrol agent. They either ran from you or they hid from you. This is unbelievable where we're at as a nation. But look, they've been invited, right? Joe Biden made promises. They won't be deported, they won't be detained. They'll get free health care. He's going to shut down ICE. I mean, these people were invited and they're coming. And what's really irritating, Steve, is the Biden administration knows how to stop this... What they're doing now, release them as quickly as possible without going to see a court -- they're not even getting a court date. They're getting a brand new cell phone, a brand new smartphone, compliments of the taxpayers. They get released with those, no court date. And ICE can't remove them even if they get an order to remove them because they can't remove immigration offenders anymore.

They're getting really good at releasing people as quick as possible so that doesn't seem to be overcrowding at the Border Patrol facilities. Meanwhile, they're ignoring the border and the thousands coming across every day. Their actions speak louder than the words... This is open borders agenda. This is open borders. And this is what the Bush administration meant. This is by design. This isn't by accident. 

