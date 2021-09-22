Victor Davis Hanson on US attitude on illegal immigrants: We prefer them over our own citizens

Author and historian Victor Davis Hanson joined "Fox News Primetime" on Wednesday and weighed in on Chicago welcoming illegal immigrant children as the children already live there are suffering.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: I wouldn’t be surprised if social workers focus on them in a greater fashion than they do the underclass of Chicago. We have this — I don’t know what it is. It’s some kind of weird, cultural tick that if you’re not a citizen and you’re coming into the country, even without legality or maybe not through the legal, lengthy process, we’re going to do all we can for you in a way that we kind of abandoned our own. I don’t know how else to explain it because if you’re a young African-American child, growing up in Chicago, I think we’re going to give your parents some money or subsidies, but we’re really out of sight, out of mind. We don’t really care about you. That’s a terrible thing to say, but I think that’s our attitude. We prefer people from another country than we do our own citizens. That’s kind of a commentary where we are… as a society.

