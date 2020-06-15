Victor Davis Hanson says officers in Rayshard Brooks case were facing 'lose-lose proposition'

Author and Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday that the response to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks by Atlanta police proves the U.S. is "right in the middle of a cultural revolution world and we can't look for logic and rationality doesn't exist."

Brooks, 27, was shot Friday night after officers responded to a call about a man asleep behind the wheel of his car in a Wendy’s drive-thru lane.

Video released by Atlanta police Sunday showed Brooks chatting cooperatively with the officers for more than 30 minutes before he failed a breath test and police began to handcuff him.

At that point, a struggle broke out. Dashcam video shows Brooks and the officers wrestling on the ground and grappling over a Taser before Brooks takes the stun gun and points it at the officers as he tries to run.

Hanson told host Tucker Carlson the officers were facing a "lose-lose proposition" when they arrived at the scene.

"In the police mentality, here's this sequence of events that they would have to follow in revolutionary times," Hanson said. "They probably have to say, 'Sorry, if there's somebody [who's] drunk and is going to endanger people ... we're just not going to go there because it's not going to work out for us.'"

Davis added that like the #MeToo movement, the momentum behind the "defund the police" movement will dissipate once a prominent left-winger is affected by it.

"If it's going to end, it is when somebody very powerful ... I think probably white, affluent, progressive, calls up 911 and gets a busy signal. And then, then we're going to see something just like with #MeToo," Hanson said. "Once they went after liberal progressive celebrities and they denied them due process, statutes of limitation, cross-examination, suddenly we ended up with nobody believing Tara Reade anymore."

Fox News' Steven Sorace contributed to this report.