Victor Davis Hanson: Media feels 'justified by the noble end of removing' Trump

Senior fellow at the Hoover Institution Victor Davis Hanson said Friday that the mainstream media has not learned anything from the 2016 presidential election of Donald Trump, saying they feel "justified" in trying to remove him from office.

"They feel that Donald Trump poses an existential threat to the entire progressive agenda and therefore any means necessary or justified by that noble end of removing him," Hanson told guest host Ed Henry on "The Story." "That's sad. I think they thought they were going to bleed him with a thousand cuts."

FISA REPORT DROPS: 7 TAKEAWAYS FROM DOJ WATCHDOG'S RUSSIA PROBE REVIEW

Hanson was reacting to the takedown of MSNBC host Rachel Maddow by Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple who wrote Thursday that the liberal cable news star “rooted for” British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s dossier, which served as the basis for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against Trump campaign official Carter Page, to be the smoking gun that would force the president out of office.

The commentator pointed out that progressives and the media were frustrated by polling and other elements swinging in Trump's favor.

"But what we are seeing is incrementally and insidiously, Trump's polls are going up and support for impeachment going down. And that's created a lot of frustration," Hanson said. "We didn't have a recession. The economy's booming and the Democrats now are reduced to kind of a 'sword of Damocles' hanging over Trump. This is impeachment."

"And every once in a while, we'll throw something in and maybe the sword will get lower," Hanson added, referencing the ancient Roman moral parable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hanson believes the left is confused in regards to what action to take next because they do not have the support of the American people.

"But they don't know what to do right now because the American people are not with them," Hanson said.