Victor Davis Hanson says 'the left has used' George Floyd's death to stage cultural revolution

Author and Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson told “The Brian Kilmeade Show” on Wednesday that the left has “hijacked” the protests over the death of George Floyd in order to stage a cultural revolution.

“It’s going to go on and on and on as cultural revolutions do,” Hanson told host Brian Kilmeade.

“They examine everything, everything from cartoons to sports," he added, "and we’re way beyond, tragically, George Floyd. That was a terrible thing that happened, but the left has used that and he’s now secondary to this."

Kilmeade and Hanson discussed some of the recent personalities and films targeted by so-called "cancel culture," including the 1939 film "Gone with the Wind" and "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon.

“This is the left’s step forward and [they] hijacked these protests and they said, ‘You know what? We didn’t get this agenda in the Democratic primary, our candidates did not get 51 percent on reparations, the Green New Deal, wealth tax, but this progressive socialist agenda has a second life now and we’re going to ram it down your throats’ and that’s where we are," said Hanson, who added that "poor Joe Biden is the unknowing avatar" of this new agenda.

“They think that they can take him and play him and carry him to the finish line and his vice president, which will be one of these people, these progressives, they will get the agenda in the back door through Biden,” Hanson said.

The Associated Press reported last week that Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has narrowed his reported list of vice presidential contenders down to six serious contenders.

The list includes two of Biden’s former opponents in the Democratic primary: Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California. Susan Rice, President Obama’s national security adviser, is also on the list, as are Rep. Val Demings, R-Fla., and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham rounds out the reported list.

Fox News’ Joseph Wulfsohn and Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.